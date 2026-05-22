Frameless is heading to the National Portrait Gallery for a new exhibition bringing some of the most famous images to life

Whether you’re a Londoner or not, you’ll probably be familiar with Frameless, who did the almost impossible and made art unpretentious.

The immersive art experience takes all the big shots you know from coasters, tea towels, and historic houses you get dragged around on family holidays and transforms their most famous works into huge multiplatform projections.

Now the latest exhibition is heading to The National Portrait Gallery to immerse visitors in some of the most powerful stories behind some of the site’s most iconic sitters. Titled Stories – Brought to Life, it marks London’s first immersive art experience of a national UK collection.

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(Image credit: © David Parry / FRAMELESS / Amy Winehouse by Mischa Richter, 24 July 2006 © Mischa Richter)

Each session will run for 15 minutes, with visitors goggling at masterpieces transported into the lives of the most famous faces unfolding across permanent galleries. Now open to the public, it will be a much more limited run than usual, only open until 12th September. The limited-run residency in FRAMELESS’ Blank Canvas Gallery features Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, William Shakespeare, Amy Winehouse and Malala Yousafzai.

The idea is for people to understand the power of portraits and storytelling, whilst offering up an intimate look at some of the faces we think we know best. The exhibition will invite visitors to step into the stories which have lived in the Gallery for years, with detailed stories to go alongside the projections.

The stories are presented on a spectacular scale, travelling across specially created frames, drawing on unprecedented access to industry-leading visual effects, music and imagery, to give visitors a new way to experience some of the stories that form part of the National Portrait Gallery’s Collection.

The new experience is backed by Ricky Wilson, Kaiser Chiefs frontman and former art teacher. Speaking about the new experience, he said: “Portraiture has always been my favourite part of the art world and technically, the first thing as children we learn to draw. Everything begins with a face, which is why portraiture feels so powerful and universally accessible. Stories - Brought to Life at FRAMELESS is such a brilliant gateway into arts and culture for new audiences, introducing people to some of National Portrait Gallery’s most iconic portraits in a completely immersive way.”

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Tickets are currently on sale, priced at £27.50 for an adult ticket. The gallery is also running FRAMELESS Lates (for over 18s anyway) which will allow you to head into the gallery from 6pm all the way until 10pm if you’re after a quieter option.





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