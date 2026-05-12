The Little Door Co opens up a new Shoreditch location which is all about the houseparty

The Gilded Age had Beaux-Arts architecture, the Roaring 20s had Art Deco, the 2020s have the House Party – a unique era of red plastic cups, mismatched neon lighting, and litter that’s gaslighting as ‘chic’: think candles in wine bottles, cracked pottery as planters, and so on. In an homage to the design era of the modern day, The Little Door Co behind hit Soho, Notting Hill and Clapham jaunts is opening up a new spot in trendy old Shoreditch.

Called The Little Neon Door it will be bringing the team’s signature house party energy to Shoreditch, stretched over two floors making it the group’s biggest venue yet. The space transforms Shoreditch’s classic loft living into a full out party with five immersive rooms – kitchen discos, DJs on the island, a karaoke bathroom (same as in my house, obvs), a games room, leopard print sofas (Kat Slater would eat that up), and even a fancy dress cupboard. It’s basically the capital city venue of camp fun.

Said fun doesn’t stop with the settings as the cocktail menu is fully inspired by cult films and served up in everything from disco balls to trophies. Think everything but a cup themed pres from the bygone era of university.

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(Image credit: The Little Door Co)

Essentially, the new hotspot takes all the best parts of flatsharing – the Friends-esque camaraderie, broke-chic-activities, and spontaneous nights out – without any of the who’s-turn-is-it-to-buy-toilet-paper, someone-needs-to-tackle-the-mould-in-the-kitchen kind of arguments.

You’ll start downstairs in the Sitting Room, sipping a cocktail on the comfy sofas, then you can make your way to the Living Room and Kitchen, where, as with any house party, everything revolves around the kitchen. Here, DJs will be spinning house party classics straight from the kitchen island transforming the space into the ultimate kitchen disco. The Laundry Room and Bathroom will have its own karaoke set up but if you prefer something a little quieter (ish) the Games Room will host a giant-screen Nintendo 64, table football and a ping pong table (which later morphs into a secondary DJ station). The final room is The Dressing Room with a slightly calmer vibe (again, ish), with soft lighting, sofas, and a fully stocked Fancy Dress Cupboard, but there’s a second karaoke machine on hand for emergencies.

The whole place is opening up later this year in summer 2026, with booking open from 18th May, and you can head to the website and Instagram for all the details.

You can find The Little Neon Door at 91-93 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3HZ.

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