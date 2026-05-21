Betty Boop gets a modern reboot with Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is stepping into one of animation’s most iconic roles, developing and starring as Betty Boop in a new feature film that aims to reframe the classic character for a modern audience.

The project, which is currently in development, will be produced through Brunson’s company, Fifth Chance Productions, in partnership with Fleischer Studios and Mark Fleischer, grandson of Betty Boop creator Max Fleischer. And yes, it is already being described as having a similar structural approach to Barbie, in the sense of taking a cultural icon and re-examining it through a contemporary lens.

The film, according to Variety, traces the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer, exploring the relationship between artist and character as both begin to shift under creative and commercial pressure. In other words, expect something that’s part origin story, part meta-commentary, and part “why is this cartoon character suddenly emotionally complex”.

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For anyone unfamiliar with the source material, Betty Boop first appeared in 1930 as part of Fleischer Studios’ Talkartoons series, originally emerging from the Jazz Age flapper scene before evolving into the fully humanised pop culture icon we recognise today. She’s been everywhere since, from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? to a recent Broadway musical.

Brunson, who created, writes, and stars in Abbott Elementary, said in a statement that Betty Boop remains “one of our nation’s most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still pleasantly niche”, adding that the project will aim to explore a “refreshing, subversive and timeless” story behind the icon.

It’s a familiar modern Hollywood playbook now. Take a legacy female character, reframe them through a contemporary cultural lens, add a meta origin story, and let a major comedy talent anchor it. If that sounds a bit Barbie-coded, that’s because it basically is.

Brunson’s involvement also marks another major step in her rise as one of US television’s most influential creative voices. Abbott Elementary has become one of network TV’s defining comedies, with Brunson making Emmy history as both a writer and performer.

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Mark Fleischer, speaking on behalf of the estate, said Brunson “so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humour, sassiness and compassion” that the project immediately felt right.

There’s no release date yet, and plenty of details still to be confirmed, but the ambition is clear. This isn’t just a nostalgic revival of a nearly century-old character; it’s an attempt to reframe Betty Boop as a modern cultural figure once again, almost 100 years after she first appeared on screen.





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