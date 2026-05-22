Game, set and catch-of-the-day: A preview guide to the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament's best food spots

Wimbledon and food go together like, well, strawberries and cream. The historic tennis tournament has been serving up delicious near-court treats throughout its 150 year+ lifespan. But this year is the first time ever that they have invited folks to try some of the food before a ball is played.

Shortlist was among the select few that recently taste tested a sampler menu — all within the prestigious walls of the Champions’ Room no less — which took in the breadth of the upcoming restaurant menus available to the general public.

We are pleased to report that each dish tried was a Grand Slam when it came to taste; the food on offer laced with sustainability, provenance and the occasional cheeky nod to the championship itself.

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The new menu was created under the umpire-like precision of Sam Morgan, who enters his fifth Championships at the AELTC, but marking his first year leading the line as Executive Chef.

There was a lot on offer and the sample menu took in the myriad restaurants available — including The Cavendish, Centenary Restaurant and Brasserie, The Wingfield and Walled Garden — to the public.

While most of these are already booked up, if you manage to squeeze yourself into one while watching the tournament, here are 5 of our favourite dishes you need to try out…

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1. Fried artichokes and roasted cauliflower

Starring in: The Cavendish

This starter can be found in the Cavendish and is a real treat for the senses. The cauliflower — from Hammonds in Nottingham — had a nuttiness in both texture and taste, while the earthiness of the fried artichoke was a delight. All of this was topped off with a rich whipped cauliflower yoghurt and chimichurri for added spice.

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2. Royal Parks Venison Tartare Croustade

Starring in: Centenary Brasserie

Wow. This was our first ever venison tartare and it did not disappoint. The meat is quite lean so it made for a really strong taste, complemented by an unctuous caramelised onion purée, spring onion emulsion and pickles. This dish was truly fit for royalty and there may be a reason for this: the venison has been sourced from the Royal Windsor Park in Berkshire.

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3. Grilled Crevettes

Starring in: Century Restaurant

The title of this dish is deceptively simple. Yes, this dish is grilled crevettes (essentially large prawns) but a punch of chimichurri, the char of the prawns and it being bathed in a superb nduja butter sauce elevates this dish to a whole other level.

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4. Fried Chicken with Hot Strawberry Sauce

Starring in: Walled Garden concessions

This was something of a game changer. The fried chicken was crispy with a lovely heat, but it was the accompanying dipping sauce that sells this dish. Made from tomatoes and Wimbledon strawberries, this aji is glorious and a lovely spin on a Wimbledon classic. It was the highlight dish for us, giving the chicken a tantalising tang, that was made even better thanks to the pickled red onions and superb slaw. Available from concession stands, you won't need a sit-down reservation to try it either.

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5. Wimbledon strawberries and cream

Starring in: EVERYWHERE!

Cop out? Absolutely not. There is no way you can head to Wimbledon and not try the Wimbledon strawberries and cream. Grown by Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent, the strawberries we tried have been supplied to Wimbledon for over 25 years and there is good reason they keep going back to this farm: they are plump and incredibly juicy. The freshness of the strawberries is essential and you couldn’t get much fresher: they are hand picked each morning and delivered fresh to the grounds.

If any of these tennis treats take your fancy, then head to Wimbledon’s official reservation site to try and get yourself a seat.





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