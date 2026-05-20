Treasure hunting, vintage furniture and strange little trinkets: the Giant London Flea Market returns

There are few nicer ways to spend a Sunday in London than aimlessly mooching about looking at old things you absolutely do not need before somehow convincing yourself you do. Thankfully, the Giant London Flea Market is back this weekend to enable exactly that kind of behaviour.

Returning to London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday, the 24th of May, the huge indoor market will once again take over the multi-storey car park next to Here East, filling it with more than 100 traders selling everything from vintage furniture and retro homeware to antiques, records, artwork and delightfully strange little objects with no obvious purpose.

It has quietly become one of the capital’s best spots for second-hand treasure hunting, particularly if your algorithm has recently convinced you that your flat needs more mid-century shelving, old lamps or vaguely European-looking ceramics.

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The market’s traders source stock from across the UK and Europe, meaning the whole thing feels less like a polished antiques fair and more like a giant rummage through decades of forgotten design trends.

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Part of the appeal is that you never know what you’re going to find. Some stalls lean heavily into retro interiors and carefully restored furniture, while others are packed with boxes of oddities, old prints, salvaged signs and things that lived in somebody’s garage 40 years ago.

Once you’ve exhausted yourself walking up and down the car park levels, Here East’s canalside cafés, bars and restaurants are right next door for a post-shopping drink or food stop. There’ll also be food and drinks available on site throughout the day.

The Giant London Flea Market runs from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, 24th of May at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Multi-Storey Car Park, E15 2GZ.

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Entry costs £2, children under 16 go free, and the event is dog-friendly and wheelchair accessible. Most traders accept card payments, and some can arrange delivery if you end up buying something too large to carry home on the Overground.





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