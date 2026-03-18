London’s Tate has announced its mega 2027 programme – with huge exhibitions from Monet and Hockney

London is, you know, kind of famous for its culture, and one of the museum families at the centre of that is the Tate – all of the Tate family in fact: Modern, Britain, the others. They’re really in a league of their own to give them their dues.

Tate really maxed out the wow factor with the widely loved Tracy Emin retrospective which landed in February 2026, set to be followed by the equally anticipated Hurvin Anderson exhibition at the Tate Britain at the end of this month. Now, the heat keeps on coming as a banger of a lineup has been announced for its full 2027 programme – it’s the 1995 Glastonbury of an art gallery lineup.

There isn’t just one focus with the lineup — there will be everything from impressionism to 18th century landscapes to 20th century paintings, all sorts in the lineup that will please even the biggest philistine.

(Image credit: Benedict Enwonwu Black Culture 1986 Lent by Kavita Chellaram 2025 © The Ben Enwonwu Foundation via Tate)

Tate is kicking off 2027 with a mahoosive exhibition looking at the work of Claude Monet, particularly examining his relationship with the gallery at the time. It’s the Tate’s first ever exhibition focusing solely on the works of the fouding father of Impressionism. The exhibition, titled Monet: Painting Time runs from February 25th until June 27th and will bring together a staggering number of works, including loans from across the globe.

It’s a year of firsts, as the gallery will host the inaugural exhibition focusing on ink painting which will be landing in Spring. Evocatively called Ink, the exhibition will be running from 22nd April until August 20th and will focusing on 20th century artists across Hong Kong, Taiwan, and mainland China. According to the gallery, it will look at the enduring and profoundly philosophical discipline needed throughout the practise, and how it compares with (and challenges) Western conventions within modern art.

With the arrival of summer comes the arrival of a major multimedia installation by David Hockney which completely coincidentally coincides with his 90th birthday later in July. The exhibition will bring together some of the gorgeous costumes and sets Hockney has created for the regal likes of Glyndebourne Festival, NYC’s Met Opera, and the Royal Opera House. The costumes and sets will be brought to life as large scale projections around the huge space in the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall.

(Image credit: Yuan Jai Jadeite Cabbage 1999. Ink and color on silk. 96 × 170 cm. Courtesy of the Artist and Vitamin Creative Space via Tate)

Also arriving at Tate Modern is the UK’s first-ever solo exhibition by Baya, running from June 10th to October 17th – a groundbreaking Algerian artist famed for her colourful, vibrant geometric paintings that honour her homeland’s heritage and culture. Indian aritst Nalini Malani will also have an exhibition which will spotlight her monumental multimedia installations in the largest exhibition to date dedicated to her work.

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Contemporary American artist Lynda Benglis, best known for her wax paintings and paint-style sculptures, will be the centre of the following exhibition running from 30th September until 5th March.

Tate Modern will be rounding out its 2027 programme with a new exhibition on the works of Edvard Munch, including that Scream painting, which will examine the artist’s cinematic images and visual storytelling, through the use of his experimental films and rare archive material. The exhibition The Frieze of Life will run from 11th November until April 23rd (2028), and will feature modern experts who will delve into the artist’s enduring influence.

There’s plenty more going on at the Tate Britain, including exhibitions from Sonia Boyce, Thomas Gainsborough, and David Hockney, as well as a nice GCSE throwback with a major presentation on Tudor artwork, featuring works from celebrated portrait artists Hans Holbein, Nicholas Holliars, and Isaac Oliver.

Details on the exhibitions are available on Tate’s website here , including information on Tate Britain’s Art Now programme of free exhibitions which showcase emerging talent.





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