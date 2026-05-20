Anya Hindmarsh’s whacky Ice Cream Project is officially returning to London this summer

There are many wild and whacky things in London, whether that’s old men in the pub who somehow still have functional livers, or the phenomenon of people actually?? Knowing where they’re going??? Without looking at their phone?? Weird. Anyway, the latest and coolest whacky export making its way back to the capital this summer is the return of Anya Hindmarsh’s iconic Ice Cream Parlour – and the flavours are set to be just as intriguing as ever.

The limited-time pop-up is no stranger to London, with 2026 marking its fifth run. As ever, the parlour will be serving up slightly boggling flavours inspired by store cupboard essentials, national favourites, classic condiments, and even a few vintage beverages. In edible terms, it means shopping list staples like Branston Pickle, Heinz ketchup, and Coco Pops have all previously been transformed into strangely delicious sweet treats.

(Image credit: Anya Hindmarsh)

Whilst it may sound like a visual stunt that’s designed to be admired but not touched (or eaten), the public’s favourite part of the pop-up is getting their hands on the ice creams themselves. They may sound like something out of Harry Potter, but the soft scoops are actually, confusingly delicious. Each flavour is hand-made in small batches in Devon using the best ingredients to create a restaurant-worthy serve.

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Every year since 2021 has seen a fresh batch of recognisable brands get turned into bizarre but delicious flavours that both the custard-curious and the ice-cream insatiables alike end up dipping a spoon into. Any flavours that get rave reviews often make a cameo in later years – back by, erm, popular demand.

(Image credit: Anya Hindmarsh)

This year’s flavours are yet to be announced, but given the depth and breadth of the previous iterations, any guess you make could be entirely plausible. Bookings are already open for its Ice Cream Project Blind Tasting Tea at the Anya Cafe. The experience lets guests try 15 flavours from their cult scoops, with wafers and sprinkles, as you’ll hum and haw over the flavours, trying to guess what each is before feeling entirely let down by your own taste buds. You’ll get your own tasting score card and ICP pencil to keep track of each, erm, course.

Last year's flavours included:

Bird’s Eye Custard

Bisto Gravy

Copella Cloudy Apple Juice (sorbet)

Filippo Berrio Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Flying Goose Sriracha

Garnier’s Pickled Onions

Irn-Bru (sorbet)

Maldon Sea Salt (sorbet)

McVitie’s Club Orange

McVitie’s Milk Chocolate Hobnobs

Ovaltine

Quaker Oats

Romney’s Kendal Mint Cake

Rowse Honey

Jacob’s Twiglets

The whole concept store plus the blind tasting experience will be back at its usual spot in Belgravia, at 9 Pont St from 5th June until August 8th. Bookings for the Blind Tasting Tea are already open, priced at £50 per person, letting you skip the inevitable queues for the cult tasting.

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