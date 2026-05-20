Wahaca launches Arsenal-themed discount in Islington after the club’s first title win in 22 years

After 22 years of waiting, Arsenal fans are finally getting to celebrate another Premier League title, and one Islington-based chain is joining in with a very north London kind of promotion.

Wahaca Islington is offering 22% off food to anyone whose first name matches a member of Arsenal’s starting XI, marking the club’s first league title since the Invincibles era.

The offer runs until the 1st of June, the day after Arsenal’s planned trophy parade through Islington, London, and applies to the entire table as long as one guest can prove they share a first name with an Arsenal player.

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That means if your name happens to be Ben, Bukayo, David, Declan, Gabriel, Leo, Martin, Myles, Riccardo, Viktor or William, you’re in luck.

The activation was created by Wahaca Head of Marketing and lifelong Arsenal fan Paul Beiboer, inspired by what the restaurant describes as the “long and often painful” 22-year wait since Patrick Vieira lifted the trophy back in 2004.

(Image credit: Wahaca)

The deal is exclusive to the Islington branch and is intended as both a nod to Arsenal supporters and a thank you to the local community that has lived through the emotional whiplash of the past two decades alongside the club.

When chatting to Wahaca PR lead Ricky Davison, at least one Leo and one Myles had already taken advantage of the offer shortly after launch.

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The timing probably helps. Arsenal fans are currently balancing title celebrations with nerves ahead of the club’s upcoming 2026 UEFA Champions League Final clash against PSG on the 30th of May, before the official parade heads through Islington the following day.

Seemingly, it's never been a better time to be an Arsenal fan. Or to be called Ben, who lives in Islington and likes Mexican food.





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