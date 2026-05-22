Field Day 2026: Line-up and stage times details

London’s summer festival season has truly begun. And for the South London crew, one of the highlights is the Brockwell Live run of festivals, which begins this weekend with Field Day.

The full line-up and those all-important set times are now here, for those who want to work out how many head-banging clashes they are going to have to deal with.

There are a whopping seven stages at Field Day this year — plus an eighth Reprezent area with DJ workshops — with music on the main stage on until 10:30pm. Not picked up a ticket yet? You still can, with tickets starting at £67.75 if you’re willing to turn up dead early. They are pre-1pm tickets, while general admission ones cost £84.70.

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Doors to Brockwell Park open at 12pm, while last entry is at 8pm for this one.

The big warning for this year: it’s going to be hot. We’re looking at temperatures of up to 28 degrees in the mid-afternoon, with potentially not a cloud in the sky for decent stretches.

Make sure to bring your SPF. And stay hydrated. Field Day’s organisers will let you bring in a sealed water bottle of up to 500ml capacity, and you can take in “empty re-usable water bottles” too.

Details out of the way, let’s get to those stage times:

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(Image credit: Brockwell Live)

South Stage

Nicola Bear: 12pm-1.30pm

KILIMANJARO: 1.30pm-3pm

Swimming Paul: 3pm-4.15pm

nimino: 4.15pm-5.30pm

Interplanetary Criminal: 5.30pm-7.40pm

Honey Dijon: 7.40pm-9.05pm

Floating Points: 9.05pm-10.30pm

The Bowl

CICELY: 1pm-1.55pm

DART: 1.55pm-2.50pm

Juicy Romance: 2.50pm-3.50pm

LB aka LABAT: 4pm-5pm

sim0ne: 5pm-6pm

Partiboi69: 6pm-7pm

Patrick Mason: 7pm-8.15pm

KI/KI: 8.15pm-9.45pm

The Grove

Larimae: 12pm-1pm

Just Jane: 1pm-2.30pm

Lou Nour: 2.30pm-4pm

Silva Bumpa: 4pm-5.30pm

FOLD: 5.30pm-7pm

Joy Orbison: 7pm-8.30pm

Andy C: 8.30pm-10pm

The Green

Raw Silk: 12pm-1pm

Kirollus: 1pm-2.30pm

Gabriels (DJ set): 2.30pm-3.30pm

Horse Meat Disco: 3.30pm-5pm

Eliza Rose: 5pm-6.15pm

Ewan McVicar b2b Special Request: 6.15pm-8.30pm

MJ Cole: 8.30pm-9.30pm

The Pavilion

BIG REG: 1pm-2.30pm

Anish Kumar: 2.30pm-3.45pm

SHEE: 3.45pm-5pm

Love Remain: 5pm-6.30pm

Kiimi: 6.30pm-8pm

Saint Ludo: 8pm-9.30pm

Bossmans

y.y: 3pm-4pm

Bad Behli: 4pm-5pm

Onerman bwb Plastician: 5pm-7pm

DJ Zinc: 7pm-8.15pm

Flowdan: 8.15pm-9pm

Red Bull Energy Zone

Decibella: 12.30pm-2pm

Mollie Collins: 2pm-3.30pm

SABRINA: 3.30pm-4.30pm

Mysie (DJ): 4.30pm-5.30pm

Brockie: 5.30pm-6.40pm

Stamina MC: 6.40pm-6.45pm

OKO: 6.45pm-8pm





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