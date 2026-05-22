Field Day 2026: Line-up and stage times details
Let the dancing begin
London’s summer festival season has truly begun. And for the South London crew, one of the highlights is the Brockwell Live run of festivals, which begins this weekend with Field Day.
The full line-up and those all-important set times are now here, for those who want to work out how many head-banging clashes they are going to have to deal with.
There are a whopping seven stages at Field Day this year — plus an eighth Reprezent area with DJ workshops — with music on the main stage on until 10:30pm. Not picked up a ticket yet? You still can, with tickets starting at £67.75 if you’re willing to turn up dead early. They are pre-1pm tickets, while general admission ones cost £84.70.
Doors to Brockwell Park open at 12pm, while last entry is at 8pm for this one.
The big warning for this year: it’s going to be hot. We’re looking at temperatures of up to 28 degrees in the mid-afternoon, with potentially not a cloud in the sky for decent stretches.
Make sure to bring your SPF. And stay hydrated. Field Day’s organisers will let you bring in a sealed water bottle of up to 500ml capacity, and you can take in “empty re-usable water bottles” too.
Details out of the way, let’s get to those stage times:
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South Stage
- Nicola Bear: 12pm-1.30pm
- KILIMANJARO: 1.30pm-3pm
- Swimming Paul: 3pm-4.15pm
- nimino: 4.15pm-5.30pm
- Interplanetary Criminal: 5.30pm-7.40pm
- Honey Dijon: 7.40pm-9.05pm
- Floating Points: 9.05pm-10.30pm
The Bowl
- CICELY: 1pm-1.55pm
- DART: 1.55pm-2.50pm
- Juicy Romance: 2.50pm-3.50pm
- LB aka LABAT: 4pm-5pm
- sim0ne: 5pm-6pm
- Partiboi69: 6pm-7pm
- Patrick Mason: 7pm-8.15pm
- KI/KI: 8.15pm-9.45pm
The Grove
- Larimae: 12pm-1pm
- Just Jane: 1pm-2.30pm
- Lou Nour: 2.30pm-4pm
- Silva Bumpa: 4pm-5.30pm
- FOLD: 5.30pm-7pm
- Joy Orbison: 7pm-8.30pm
- Andy C: 8.30pm-10pm
The Green
- Raw Silk: 12pm-1pm
- Kirollus: 1pm-2.30pm
- Gabriels (DJ set): 2.30pm-3.30pm
- Horse Meat Disco: 3.30pm-5pm
- Eliza Rose: 5pm-6.15pm
- Ewan McVicar b2b Special Request: 6.15pm-8.30pm
- MJ Cole: 8.30pm-9.30pm
The Pavilion
- BIG REG: 1pm-2.30pm
- Anish Kumar: 2.30pm-3.45pm
- SHEE: 3.45pm-5pm
- Love Remain: 5pm-6.30pm
- Kiimi: 6.30pm-8pm
- Saint Ludo: 8pm-9.30pm
Bossmans
- y.y: 3pm-4pm
- Bad Behli: 4pm-5pm
- Onerman bwb Plastician: 5pm-7pm
- DJ Zinc: 7pm-8.15pm
- Flowdan: 8.15pm-9pm
Red Bull Energy Zone
- Decibella: 12.30pm-2pm
- Mollie Collins: 2pm-3.30pm
- SABRINA: 3.30pm-4.30pm
- Mysie (DJ): 4.30pm-5.30pm
- Brockie: 5.30pm-6.40pm
- Stamina MC: 6.40pm-6.45pm
- OKO: 6.45pm-8pm
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Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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