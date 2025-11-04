The best hotels in the world have officially been named, and four of them are in London

There is something undeniably intoxicating about a hotel; the fluffy towels, the duvets tucked so tight they feel like a straightjacket as you fax yourself into them, the lack of housemates, noise, and clutter. You just sort of glide when you’re in a hotel, slipping into the luxury and anonymity of it all. Well, at least that’s the case if you’re in one of London’s seriously swanky pads - maybe less so if you’re checking into a Travelodge. From 14th-century buildings to modern minimalist eco hotels, there are all sorts of spots for your night’s sleep.

If you’re someone who struggles to know which luxury locale is worth the more hefty price tag, then you’re in luck, as The World’s 50 Best have trawled through all the hotel hotspots across the planet to whittle down the top 50 hotels. As you can probably tell from the name, the travel-loving team at World’s 50 Best is no stranger to having the tough task of discerning which site should make the cut. They rank the best places across the world, so if you choose any single spot from their list, you’re pretty much guaranteed a cracking time.

And for any big-smoke dwellers, feel that tingle of national city pride, as four London hotels managed to earn themselves a sought-after spot - definitely one for your bucket list.

Claridge's, Mayfair

Coming in at number 16 - the highest of any UK entry - was, unsurprisingly, Claridges’s. A London Landmark by pretty much everyone’s standard, the luxury hotel in the heart of Mayfair retained its status, being crowned ‘the darling of the London luxury scene’ by the team at World’s 50 Best.

The Connaught, Mayfair

A little further down the list is another Mayfair hotel, The Connaught, which landed in 29th spot. It’s not entirely surprising, given it has a three Michelin-starred restaurant (one of its three onsite restaurants), a seriously stunning spa, and one of the most coveted art collections in the city. It’s a pretty opulent spot, located between Mount Street and Carlos Place since 1897, with 122 rooms (and suits, nach) which are all pretty jaw-dropping.

Raffles London at The OWO

Not far behind The Connaught at number 31 is Made-in-Chelsea favourite Raffles London at The OWO. Since opening up in 2023 and after a real fancy glow up in the region of £1.5 million, Raffles has drawn some serious attention. It boasts 120 sumptuous suites, a whopping nine restaurants, a spa, bars, and a whole load of history, thanks to the building’s past as the Old War Office in Whitehall. One of the three bars inside actually used to be an underground interrogation room used by MI5 and MI6 agents. You might want to save up, though, if you are thinking of splashing out, as rooms start at around £1000 a night.

The Emory, Belgravia

The final London spot, which cinched a place on the list, was one of the new faces of London’s luxury hotel scene. The Emory opened up in July last year at Old Barrack Yard near Hyde Park. It’s not exactly a shock that it’s managed to hook a place in the top 50, considering it’s the same team behind Claridge’s and The Connaught who operate it.

It’s London's first all-suit hotel, meaning there’s very little room envy as you poke around in a box-shaped shoe cupboard with a bed and mini fridge. It’s been praised by The World’s 50 Best as a ‘modern heritage marvel for modern travellers’ - do you think it’s more modern by any chance? It has 61 rooms, most of which are complete with sweeping views of Hyde Park from decadent floor-to-ceiling windows. The gaff also has all the, erm, essentials: a private cigar lounge, a members club (spanning a mere four floors), a rooftop bar, and a restaurant.

So if you were looking to splash the cash on a petit sojourn in the Big Smoke, at least you know your modern member’s clubs from your historic landmarks. And if you're planning a trip overseas, it's worth having a gander over at The World's 50 Best to see the full luxurious line-up





