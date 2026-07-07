Battersea Power Station is set to host a whole summer of pop-up events – including a huge funfair

Battersea Power Station has had the glow-up of all glow-ups way back when, going from power station to power house of a station, complete with shops, cinemas, bars, restaurants, and flat blocks that look like they belong in Dubai. Come Christmastime, the space transforms into a mini wonderland, with the markets, ice rink etcetera. Now, its outdoor riverside is getting a revamp for summer, hosting pop-ups, exhibitions, and even an open-air cinema.

The first part of the plan is the arrival of an exciting new funfair. Electric Summer is set to take over the Power Station Park as well as the Coaching Jetty that runs adjacent to the site. The fair will be tumbling into London from 29th July until 31st August, perfect for summer holidays as well as adults who want to indulge their inner child, and by that we obviously mean beating their mates at the dodgems.

The fair will have all the bells and whistles, with rides, a big wheel, dodgems, and boardwalk games. The central attraction will be the huge roller rink (normal, not iced), which will be welcoming to skaters of all skill levels. As well as late-night skating sessions which will run on Thursday evenings, the rink will have a whole programme of lessons and sessions to help people build their confidence on four wheels, kids’ classes, first timers, and even a silent disco on Saturdays to help bring the spirit of a 70s rave firmly back into 2026.

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If you’re wondering how the big jetty comes into the fairground plans, unfortunately it won’t be transforming into a log flume or logrolling race. Instead it will become a relaxed waterside bar and eatery where you can refuel on a quick sandwich or get some Dutch courage after sorely losing a game of petanque. There will also be a rooftop terrace and a Boardwalk Bar where you can also refresh.

This is just the start of the potential plans for the jetty on the banks of the Thames at Battersea Power Station, which has submitted a proposal to extend its licence, allowing it to keep hosting events into 2028. As well as the funfair, if approved, the jetty will be able to continue being used for art installations, live music, markets, events, exhibitions, and even an open-air cinema and sports screenings. Everyman on the Canal just got a competitor.

Whilst we’ll have to wait for news (aka approval) on the further activities and events at the Power Station’s jetty, the funfair is already gearing up for its summer residency. It will be open daily from 10am-10pm, accepting walk-ins for most of the rides and games available, but if you’re desperate to lock in a skate session or a particular activity, it’s worth perusing their website a nd booking in.





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