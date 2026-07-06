Four London pizza spots have been named the best in Europe – with one West London joint crowned number one

Pizza is a staple and available pretty much everywhere for Brits. However, there is a big difference between your supermarket trolley addition and a proper thin but doughy base, cheese pull, and proper marinara sauce. Luckily, you don’t have to start Googling Easyjet flights to Naples to get the real thing, as a couple of London spots have made the coveted list for Best Pizza in Europe, including stealing the number one spot. Like stealing candy from a baby, stealing mozzarella from Italy…

Maybe having the best job in the world, the officials over at 50 Top Pizza Europa 2026 have recently announced the rankings for the best restaurants on the continent for a slice of the good stuff, looking at hundreds of spots from traditional Italian eateries to French walk-ups and London joints.

Napoli on the Road came in the number one spot for the third year running. The west London spot started life as a food truck that popped up at food markets across the UK, growing to have three joints across the big smoke. The group’s original spot opened up over in Chiswick in 2019, going on to open another in Richmond and a more central one in Soho. It’s not the first award the restaurant has scooped up, and ranking this highly means it has automatically qualified for the 100 Best Pizzerias in the World award, which will be unveiled on 15th September.

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(Image credit: Connie's Pizza)

50 Kalo also made it on the list, clinching the fourth spot. The central pizzeria has a pretty impressive pedigree, originally starting in Naples in 2014 fishing up delicious traditional pizzas. It moved over and opened up a UK offering in July 2018 and has been the recipient of plenty of awards and accolades since. The restaurant’s founder, Circo Salvo, is a bit of a pizza connoisseur/legend, having studied the links between dough and hydration, using science to back his cheffing. The result is pretty stunning pizza.

The next London spot to make the list was L’Antica Pizzeria, which landed in the 28th spot. It’s a Hampstead joint which opened up five years ago by Italian duo Luca de Vita and Alessandro Betti. Since then, it has been serving up its signature pizzas made with 36-hour fermented dough in its Neapolitan-made wood oven for a mouthwatering charred base.

The final London joint to make the list was Connie’s Pizzeria, which came in spot 48. A Peckham local, Connie’s Pizzeria (named after the founder's wife, #goals), is the brainchild of 081 Pizzeria founder Andrea Ascitui. It only opened up at the beginning of 2026, so it’s pretty incredible that it’s already made the European ranking. You may have heard of it as the city’s first ‘Bri-talian’ pizzeria, blending London-style pizza with Italian soul. It has a fairly simple menu with all the delicious staples you’d want from “the kind of local pizzeria you wish was on your street”.

If staying up until silly am to watch England’s triumphant win has left you seriously hungry, or you’re seeing all the gorgeous pictures of people sipping on Aperol Spritz and feeling left out, it turns out you don’t need to head to the Mamma Mia Motherland to get your Italian fix; you can just stay in the city.

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