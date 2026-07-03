This new app shows you a map of every hidden set menu across London’s best restaurants – including Michelin starred spots for less than £30

Eating out in London can often feel like you need to take out a mortgage or skip rent for the month just to afford somewhere a bit special. And whilst there are plenty of dining deals to be found, sometimes you want to enjoy more than one course, eaten at a normal time without having to only order one specific dish and no drinks and be a rising Gemini born on a Sunday in order to qualify for said deal. Bring back dining freedom, eh?

Luckily, set menus are the patron saint of getting a taste of some of the city’s best restaurants for a fraction of the price. And this new app makes it easy to find them.

Actually, finding a set menu can feel more like an Indiana Jones-style crusade as you search the depths of websites, TripAdvisor, and Reddit threads, trying to decipher if one is offered. Luckily, there’s a new app which will keep track and do all the sleuthing for you. Called All Set London, the app maps out all of the city’s set menus, even highlighting the Michelin-starred spots so you can find the best spots easily.

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You can use different filters in the app to toggle factors like location, price, and days available to find the best one for you and your dining companions. There are a whole load of different cuisines to choose from too, as you’d expect from London’s foodie scene. Currently, there are 120 restaurants featured, although most of them are concentrated around central London. If users know of a set menu that isn’t currently listed, they can submit a recommendation for All Set London’s team to ratify. More restaurants are being added every week, slowly building up a map of places around wider London boroughs like Hackney and Brixton.

Haute cuisine highlights

If you’re wondering what sort of fare is on offer via All Set London, there’s Clerkenwell’s Luca with two courses for £34, Marylebone’s Trishna with two courses for £25, Chez Bruce in Wandsworth for £40.50, and Mauro Colagreco at Raffles in Whitehall for £50. And those are just some of the Michelin-starred places. Kokum in East Dulwich offers three courses for £25, Camden institution Frederick’s with a two-course £30 offering, Blanchette in Soho for £19.50, Noble Rot for £28, and the cheeky £15 set lunch at the gorgeous Brunswick House. Basically, half the restaurants on your notes app bucket list are featured, making a dinner out feel a lot less like an indulgence.

As All Set London points out, finding set menus is often harder than it sounds, as they’re often not listed on restaurant websites and missed by AI search results, which is why they built the app. All easily found in one place. The app is super easy to use, with options like ‘Near Me’, ‘Available Now’ and ‘Prix Fixe’ on the homepage so you can shortcut to find exactly what you need.

You can download the app for free via the App Store or head to their website and Instagram to find out more.

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