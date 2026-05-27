Open any news app and you’ll probably see a barrage of sad stories about London nightlife being, well, screwed. However, luckily, there are plenty of bars, restaurants, and late night music spots opening up to help counteract the tidal wave of closures, and the latest event from LWE (London Warehouse Events) in partnership with PROJEKT, who have contributed to London venues including Printworks and Tobacco Dock, is possibly the most exciting – and ambitious – yet.

Called Ironworks, the new venue is a major addition to the capital, following the slew of similar sizable venues like Packham Palais and Exhibition in White City which have opened up across London. Ironworks will be taking over a famed east London industrial warehouse with an impressive 7,000 person capacity, complete with a panoramic terrace, stretching across the River Thames with plenty of views.

As you might be able to gather from the name, the venue itself will be taking over the former home of the Thames Ironworks and Shipbuilding Company. It originally formed part of the Royal Docks on the Greenwich Peninsula with a whopping 78,000 square feet inside. The historic, industrial warehouse will soon be almost unrecognisable as it gets transformed into a groovy new music spot. Talk about a glowup.

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(Image credit: Grant Walker)

As well as the frankly shocking amount on space inside, the outdoor area will be just as impressive, as the riverside spot will maxxing out on its views, with a massive 80,000 square feet of outdoor space. We don’t yet know if the plans include having music sets outdoors, or whether the space will purely be for all the fresh-air-grabbing, smoking-area-style chats that always end up being the best part of the evening. Vaping will never have been so scenic as you overlook the sun setting across the River Thames.

In terms of lineup, performers and headliners are still very much under wraps. However in a release, the team promised ‘sets from ‘some of electronic music’s most in-demand artists’, with the names to be announced in June. So, not entirely in keeping with the site's history as it won't be exclusively metal.

According to organisers (LWE and PROJEKT) the venue's sound, lighting and visual production has been designed around the building's existing architecture and industrial character. The venue itself will be opening up in October 2026 so it will be a perfect lift to your going out roster as the summer (but hopefully not the warm weather) winds down.

Alongside the music programme, the wider Thames Wharf site will host public events including markets, outdoor cinema, wellness sessions and street food. Organisers say the project will also include ticket access initiatives for local residents and opportunities for independent traders.

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