London's free climbing festival is bringing a 14-metre wall to the Royal Docks

London's most gripping sporting spectacle this month might involve athletes deliberately climbing 14 metres into the air with absolutely nothing underneath them except a stretch of dock water.

The North Face Climb Festival returns to Royal Victoria Docks this July after selling out in 2024, bringing a weekend of world-class climbing, live music and family-friendly activities to East London. Better yet, it's completely free to attend.

The headline attraction is a towering 14-metre Deep Water Solo climbing wall, built directly above the docks. Unlike traditional climbing competitions, there's no harness, no ropes and no safety mats. If competitors lose their grip, there's only one place to go: straight into the water below.

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It's one of the fastest-growing disciplines in climbing and easily one of the most entertaining to watch. Equal parts sporting contest and spectacle, Deep Water Solo climbing rewards strength, precision and nerve, with every attempt carrying the risk of an unavoidable splashdown.

This year's competition will see some of Europe's best climbers descend on London after qualifying through events held across the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. They'll battle it out for a share of a £20,000 prize pot, with spectators able to watch every nail-biting ascent from the waterfront.

Even if you've never watched competitive climbing before, it's surprisingly addictive. One moment an athlete is gliding effortlessly up the wall, the next they're making an unplanned dive into the docks. It's tense, unpredictable and a lot more dramatic than your average afternoon at the climbing gym.

The festival isn't just about watching the professionals, either.

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Across the weekend there'll be climbing experiences for visitors of all abilities, athlete-led workshops, family-friendly activities and opportunities to learn more about the sport from some of the world's best climbers. Whether you're a seasoned boulderer or someone who's never set foot on a climbing wall, the event is designed to be as hands-on as you want it to be.

Once the climbing finishes each day, the festival swaps chalk bags for turntables.

The live music line-up includes internationally renowned DJ Jyoty, dance music collective Girls Don't Sync, Femi Koleoso from Mercury Prize-winning jazz outfit Ezra Collective, alongside Rinse FM, bringing a festival atmosphere to the Royal Docks long after the final climber has made their descent.

Following a packed-out debut last year, organisers are expecting another bumper turnout, with the festival continuing its mission of bringing elite climbing into the heart of the city in a way that's accessible to everyone.

Whether you're there to cheer on Europe's best climbers, catch a DJ set in the sunshine or simply watch people willingly throw themselves into a dock in the name of sport, this is shaping up to be one of London's most unique free weekends of the summer.

The North Face Climb Festival takes place at Royal Victoria Docks this on the 17th of July, with entry free across the entire weekend.





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