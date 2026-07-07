Charli XCX is throwing a series of exclusive listening parties across the world – and two of them are in London

There are pop princesses, and then there is the Party Princess, and that title belongs firmly to Charli XCX. The London musician has blessed dancefloors and tube headphones alike with a plethora of hits, and not forgetting Brat summer, which lasted longer than most pool floats. Now, to celebrate the release of her latest album, Music Fashion Film, London is getting an exclusive listening party.

All the listening parties, including sister parties across the world, will be taking place in independent cinemas this month. There will be two screenings taking place in London, both at The Castle Cinema in Hackney. Both screenings will be taking place on 10th July, the first at 7pm, and the second at 9pm. The event is completely free to attend, but you will need to grab tickets (or as they call it, RSVP), which can be found on Charli XCX’s website here.

As well as the Castle Cinema in London, there will be another UK showing in Stockport at the Savoy Cinema.

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‘Music, Fashion, Film’ is set to land on July 24 and has previously been previewed with the tracks ‘Wink Wink‘, ‘Rock Music’, and ‘SS26’. It marks Charli’s seventh studio album and is the official follow-up to her 2024 Brat album. According to a post from Charli on Instagram, it will have 11 songs, lasting 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Aidan Zamiri)

The album’s cover is just as iconic as you’d expect from a Charli project. We’ve already had a sneaky preview of what the album cover looks like, with a black-and-white cover showing three absolute industry heavyweights: John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese posing together in a kitchen. Plus, it has been shot by Aidan Zamiri.

As well as the UK listening parties, there will be other ones taking place in: Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Tokyo, Mexico, Sao Paulo, as well as Boston, New York, Toronto, Denver, Phoenix, LA, Chicago, Santa Cruz, Seattle, Atlanta and Miami.

As the album officially releases on July 24th, these will be world previews of the new tracks, meaning you could be among the first people to hear the new Charli tunes.

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