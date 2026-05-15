Waterloo is getting an outdoor cinema for summer – and it’s completely free to watch

London has plenty of open-air action come summer, from theatre to film to pub gardens, keeping in tradition with the classic British tradition of soaking up every single ounce of sun that comes our way, whether it’s actually warm or not. Now, one of London’s oldest market streets will swap fresh food for film favourites as a new pop-up cinema will land this summer.

Opening up on Lower Marsh Market in Waterloo, Lower Marsh Lates is returning to help punters enjoy the best of the market’s offerings on balmy summer evenings with a few classic films thrown in.

They’ll be bringing cult classics to the big screen along with live performances, and exclusive food and drink deals on offer underneath the glowing Waterloo sunset.

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It’s a three-part summer series that transforms the market on the last Thursday of June, July, and August. This summer, it’s a 90s themed cinema run, with prizes up for grabs for the best dressed, so time to dig into the back of the wardrobe and get that double denim ready for its first outing since a slightly dodgy university mixer.

(Image credit: Lower Marsh Market)

The first film on the programme is the 1993 classic Cool Runnings on 25th June. It will be followed by Ba Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet on 30th July, rounded off by the family favourite Mrs. Doubtfire on 27th August. All the showings will kick off at 6pm, although you’re advised to arrive earlier if you want to stock up on food and drinks before the film kicks off.

As well as the likes of curries, burritos, and flatbreads on offer from the different traders at the market itself, there are plenty of local cafes and businesses getting involved, offering up discounts so you can enjoy the evening to the max.

Although the screenings are completely free to attend, you do need to book a ticket to secure your spot, with tickets available via Eventbrite. You can find out more information about the evening here .

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