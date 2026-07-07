Pokémon's latest collaboration pairs all 60 J.League clubs with a mascot

Japan's J.League has announced one of the most delightfully unexpected collaborations of the year, teaming up with The Pokémon Company to assign every single one of its 60 professional football clubs an official Pokémon.

The campaign, called Pokémon J.League Fest 'EVOLUTION!', launches ahead of the 2026-27 season and celebrates two major milestones at once. Not only does it mark the start of a new J.League campaign on the 7th of August, but it also forms part of Pokémon's 30th anniversary celebrations, with the franchise first launching back in 1996.

The theme of the collaboration couldn't be more fitting. With the J.League's current slogan being "Evolution! The J.League is evolving," each club has been paired with a Pokémon that will "evolve" alongside the team throughout the season. Expect official artwork, matchday graphics, social media content and promotional material featuring every club's designated Pokémon as the campaign unfolds.

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It's a wonderfully simple idea that feels tailor-made for both football fans and Pokémon lovers. Whether your club has been matched with a powerhouse, a fan favourite or one of the franchise's more obscure creatures, there's bound to be plenty of debate over who got the best pairing.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: J League / Pokémon ) (Image credit: J League / Pokémon ) (Image credit: J League / Pokémon )

Supporters attending matches won't be leaving empty-handed either.

To mark the launch, the league is giving away one million exclusive EVO BAGs across the season. Available only at home matches, each reusable bag features Pikachu alongside the home club's official Pokémon and club badge, making them a stadium-exclusive collectable. The bags won't be sold in shops, so the only way to get hold of one is to attend a fixture in person.

While the bags are the headline giveaway, the J.League has also confirmed that additional Pokémon merchandise will be released throughout the campaign, although exactly what that includes is still being kept under wraps.

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This isn't unfamiliar territory for either side. The J.League and Pokémon first collaborated back in 2014 with the Family Join Days campaign, which saw young supporters receive exclusive Pikachu trading cards at stadiums across Japan.

Elsewhere, Pokémon has steadily built an impressive footballing CV. The franchise has partnered with FC Seoul in South Korea for themed fan events and merchandise, while UK fans may remember the Pokémon Futsal promotion launched alongside the English FA in 2019. That campaign produced a small collection of highly sought-after Pokémon Trading Card Game cards featuring Pikachu, Eevee, Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble showing off their ball skills.

The latest crossover, though, is comfortably the biggest yet. Rather than focusing on a single club or promotional event, every professional side across Japan's top three divisions is getting involved, making it one of the most ambitious sporting collaborations Pokémon has ever attempted.

With the new season kicking off in August, fans won't have long to wait before stadiums across Japan are filled with football shirts, scarves and a healthy dose of Pikachu.





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