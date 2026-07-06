Peckham Weekender returns for 2026, with a huge foodie festival taking over local restaurants

Peckham has long been a miniature foodie capital, thanks to its Afro-Caribbean, West African, and South Asian culture, it has been a longstanding hub of great grub. So much so that sometimes it feels like you need to spend a whole week there doing a long and rather filling restaurant crawl. Thanks to the Peckham Weekender heading to the area in July, you can fill your stomach without emptying the bank – and it’s all for a good cause. Well, a better cause than making your stomach happy.

The Peckham Weekender is a three day shindig that takes over the area across July, running from 24th until 26th, with some of the area's best restaurants getting involved. It will bring together 19 of SE15’s best restaurants for a weekend of £10 specials. It's like some kind of loophole in doing good without actually having to do anything taxing, like a beach clean up or tutorting without knowing what you're meant to be teaching. The Peckham Weekender is all about supporting the Peckham Pantry, a local food bank style initiative which supports local residents to have access to affordable fruit veg, and pantry staples.

Some of the city’s most talked about spots will be serving up special dishes at a reduced price. The participating restaurants will be dishing up an exclusive £10 plate where £1 from each dish sold will be donated to Peckham Pantry. Hot spots like Forza wine, Connie’s (which just got named one of the best pizzerias in EUROPE), and Nola are all getting involved, preparing special, exclusive dishes.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Burger Fest)

Participating venues include:

MR Bao

Lai Rai

Forza Wine

Peckham Cellars

Nola

Rye Lane Bagels

Taca Taco

Bà BA

081 Peckham

Kruk

Connie’s

Ganapati

Maiz

Bara

Cöödie

En Root

Janda Diner

Shorty’s

Rice Paddy

It’s not just foodie spots getting involved, with a couple of bars also dishing up some special serves like the Pantry Paloma at Shorty’s bar.

There’s no official entry or tickets for the Peckham Weekender, just rock up to your chosen featured restaurant (or restaurantS) of choice and try out their charity special. Win win.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



