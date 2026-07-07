Step inside the world of Peaky Blinders at this immersive London attraction

The world of Peaky Blinders is coming to London this summer in the form of a brand-new immersive experience that promises live actors, interactive missions, and a painstaking recreation of the Shelby family's most iconic locations.

Opening this August beneath the atmospheric railway arches near London Bridge, Peaky Blinders: Underworld transforms the venue into the criminal empire of Thomas Shelby, challenging visitors to prove whether they've got what it takes to earn a place in the gang.

The experience begins in The Garrison Tavern, a faithful recreation of the Shelby family's legendary Birmingham pub. Better still, the tavern is free to enter, meaning you don't need a ticket to soak up the atmosphere, enjoy live music and tuck into drinks and light bites while surrounded by one of television's most recognisable settings.

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Ticket holders will venture into the Peaky Blinders Underworld, an immersive adventure blending actor-led performances with interactive gameplay. Rather than simply watching events unfold, guests become part of the story, completing challenges, making decisions and navigating shifting alliances as they attempt to earn the trust of the Shelby organisation.

Along the way, you'll explore locations pulled straight from the hit BBC series, including Garrison Lane, The Bookies, Chinatown and The Small Heath Fairground, each featuring its own missions, characters and surprises.

(Image credit: BBC)

The attraction has been created by KMJ Entertainment in partnership with Banijay Rights, the company behind the global distribution of Peaky Blinders. It's also arriving at a good time for fans of Steven Knight's crime saga, with two brand new television seasons already in production following this year's feature film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Beyond the main experience, The Garrison Tavern will continue hosting live music, themed nights and special events. At the same time, an official merchandise shop will stock exclusive clothing and collectables inspired by the show's unmistakable style.

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If you've ever fancied finding out whether you'd survive in the Shelby family's world, this might be as close as you'll get without hopping in a time machine.

Peaky Blinders: Underworld opens near London Bridge on August 21st 2026, with standard tickets starting from £21.95.





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