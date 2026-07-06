London tops charts with 7 of the best 50 bars in Europe

The latest version of the 50 top bars in Europe has been published. And while London doesn’t claim the top spot, it does have the most picks of any city in the list.

London’s best bar is that found in Mayfair’s The Connaught hotel, giving you some idea as to the criterai for 50 Best’s list — which is published by food and drink specialist William Reed.

It reached number 10 in the ranking this year. London’s other picks include Satan’s Whiskers at number 11, a completely different kind of vibey cocktail bar found nearby Bethnal Green.

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London also inhabits number 12 of 50 with Tayer + Elementary near Old Street. This one has picked up a lot of heat on socials but is currently closed thanks to a nearby fire — one in the same building. Keep an eye on the bar’s social for the latest on when it may be opening back up.

Waltz sits at number 23. It offers walk-in seats at the bar, plus table reservations. Waltz incorporates Japanese inspirations, and has won multiple awards since its 2025 opening. You’ll find Waltz nearby Shoreditch High Street station.

Heading back to Mayfair, Kwant is found at number 40. It’s a stone’s throw from Green Park, and comes from Erik Lorincz, who worked for a decade at The Savoy.

Our penultimate pick is the Soho branch of Three Sheets — the follow-up to a cocktail bar of the same name in Dalston. It serves classic and more imaginitive cocktails alongside small plates, including a fancy “chip butty” and oysters. Three Sheets lands at number 41.

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The last London pick from 50 Best is found in the Rosewood hotel. It’s High Holborn’s Scarfes Bar. This is a fun place considering its luxe surroudnings, and has a “heroes & villains” themed cocktail menu — just don’t enter expecting a cheap night.

So which bar topped the list? That honour went to Line in Athens. And the city commanded the two top spots, with The Bar in Front of the Bar coming in at number two.

Still, Athens “only” has five spots on the list, while London can stay smug with a full seven entries this year.

Check out the full list over at 50 Best.





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