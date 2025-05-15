Manhattan's SPYSCAPE heads to London with new Covent Garden venue

SPYSCAPE, the interactive museum and social gaming experience originating in Manhattan, will launch its first UK location in London’s Covent Garden later this month. This marks SPYSCAPE’s second global site outside of the Big Apple.

Occupying a 25,000 sq ft space at 45 Wellington Street, SPYSCAPE London will offer a multifaceted, spy-themed adventure featuring genuine spy stories and historical gadgets. Visitors will receive personalised profiles detailing their personality traits and skills, developed in collaboration with a former Head of Training at British Intelligence and a leading psychology professor from Imperial College London.

SPYSCAPE’s SPYGAMES will also provide team-based, high-tech challenges created with input from the CIA and Special Ops – so no pressure.

The Founder and CEO of SPYSCAPE, John Hunt, explained the company’s mission to inspire people through personalised content and immersive experiences. He expressed confidence that Covent Garden’s vibrant cultural scene and central location make it ideal for expanding their reach after welcoming over one million visitors to their Manhattan venue.

The original location opened in New York in 2018, and SPYSCAPE London will be the first international venue. Noteworthy past exhibits include a James Bond-inspired display featuring the Aston Martin DB5 from GoldenEye - and whilst the team at SPYSCAPE haven't confirmed if he will feature anywhere in the British outpost, it almost wouldn't be a true British spy-game experience if the suave martini-drinking hero didn't feature at least once.

Punters can choose between two ticketed experiences: SPYSCAPE, a narrative-driven interactive museum experience based on real intelligence tradecraft and challenges developed with a former MI6 training head. The 90-minute experience concludes with a 40-page profile outlining individual strengths such as empathy, perception, observation, analysis, and risk-taking.

Alternatively, there is SPYGAMES, a social gaming experience involving high-tech challenges for teams of two to five.

Both experiences are located on the corner of Covent Garden Piazza at 45 Wellington Street, with tickets starting at £23 from SPYSCAPE London. The official opening is Friday, 30th May and will operate from 10am to 8pm Sunday to Thursday, and until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

