Scared of heights? London cable car gets glass bottom for thrill seekers

East London’s cable car system is getting a glass-bottomed option for those who really want to see the capital from up high.

If you never ride London’s DLR, it can be easy to forget the IFS Cloud cable car exists, but it’s clearly out to snag some extra tourists with this latest move.

For £25 per round trip, you can book a ride on the new glass-bottomed cable car. But, thankfully, not every car as been kitted out with a transparent floor because this one will doubtless freak a few people out.

But, as the terms and conditions state, you’re not getting your money back if you do back out at the last minute.

That ticket gets you a return trip, from the Greenwich Peninsula terminal over to the Cloud Royal Docks and back again. It’s a roughly 10-minute voyage each way. The route is around 1.1km long.

“Dare to look down as you float 90 meters above the Thames, experiencing London like never before. For thrill-seekers and view lovers alike, this is your chance to experience a weightless adventure with exhilarating 360° views,” says the cable car website.

(Image credit: TFL)

The fare may sound a little steep, but it’s actually the same cost as the “fast track” option for the cable car with the regular, entirely opaque, flooring.

It’s cheaper for kids too. Tickets for 5-15 year-olds are £12.50, while those younger get in for free.

Each cable car has a capacity of six adults — they aren’t huge — and the system has been around for well over a decade now. It opened in summer 2012, and while it’s sponsored by IFS, a boring tech company, it’s actually run by Transport for London.

If you want to use it as a method of transport, to get across the river, you can also book a one-way ticket for £7. But the glass-bottomed cabin isn't an option for those rides.