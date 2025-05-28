London supper clubs: What are they actually like to go to?

You may have seen them all over Instagram, it may be all the foodie-influencers are talking about, but supper clubs have really made a comeback.

True, they may still evoke picturesque if slightly creepy ideas of suburban couples in the 60s hosting supper clubs for their neighbours - pineapple and cheese sticks aplenty. In fact, we’d almost bet money that supper clubs were responsible for the invention of the vol au vent.

But no, supper clubs are not the Steak Diane, Prawn Cocktail dreams of the 70s any more, but instead are the latest cool foodie trend.

What actually is a supper club?

Ever been to a wedding breakfast? Imagine a fairly posh wedding do, done in a boho chic farmhouse style, with big wooden tables and good food, and you won’t be far off a supper club.

Usually hosted by a celebrated chef or influencer, supper clubs are like an elevated dining experience. They’re not always happening regularly but a few restaurants host them every couple of months. All you have to do is buy a ticket and you’ll be enjoying a three-to-five course meal along with around 35 other people.

Where is it?

Supper clubs are taking place all over the country, and a quick #superclub search on your social platform of choice will help you track down one local to you. We went down to SW16 - an Italian Kitchen and Bar in Streatham Hill. It’s not one for out of towners but it’s a must visit for anyone in South London. If you’re looking for a good spot near Balham, Clapham, Brixton, or Tooting then we can’t recommend SW16 enough. It’s run by exec chef Antonio Raspone who brings his Italian heritage and upbringing to every delicious dish.

(Image credit: SW16)

What makes it special?

SW16 is - and we hesitate to use this phrase but needs must - a dining spot hidden gem anyway. What makes it even more special is its monthly supper clubs. Each month, SW16 chooses a different Italian region to highlight, and crafts an entire mouth watering menu and wine pairing that will take you on a sensory journey, immersing you in the tastes and flavours of that chosen region.

What's new?

They are always keeping their menu - both food and cocktails - fresh and seasonal, so there will always be something you haven’t tried before, even if you go back time and time again.

(Image credit: SW16)

Who should you bring?

One of the reasons supper clubs have jumped in popularity is the fact that a lot of people go there solo. When we went, there were quite a few couples as well who were making a change from a regular date night.

The atmosphere of supper clubs - especially this one - is ridiculously friendly and welcoming. In fact, supper clubs alone could overturn the dour, sullen, and unfriendly reputation Londoners are given. Everyone is there to meet new people and they’re a great (& delicious) way to connect with your local community.

Usually there is a real plethora of different people there so if you’re a slightly nosey person who loves a good yap, we can’t stress how much you’re gonna enjoy supper clubs.

What should you wear?

It’s fairly casual, with jeans and a nice top not feeling out of place. However, there is a touch of end-of-season dinner, special-night-out energy about them, so most people (ourselves included) dressed up a bit. Nothing big or fancy, but a little elevated to our usual casual gear.

(Image credit: SW16)

How much is it?

Supper club pricing can vary a lot, but SW16’s is priced at £55. It sounds expensive, but it’s outrageously good value. You’ll get a four to five course meal with huge servings and about five different wines to try. Half of the courses are served in big sharing dishes so you can keep helping yourself. Plus, it’s all pretty much unlimited - wine included.

Antipasti? Delicious wine? Ridiculously good pasta that will make you wish you had worn a stretchier waistband? This place has it all.

The must tries

Well, as much as we’d recommend SW16 by itself - they have a banging happy hour, plus a mid-week pasta & wine deal for £15 which is seriously good value — our must try has to be the supper club experience itself. It’s a unique dining event which feels very luxurious and indulgent without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: SW16)

What to skip

We genuinely wouldn’t recommend skipping anything here. If a supper club sounds like your kind of thing you should try it out, if dining with strangers sounds like your worst nightmare, then just pop down for a cocktail or some pasta. A literal win win.

The verdict

We may be supper club converts - the atmosphere is a hybrid between a wedding breakfast (the good kind), and a delicious date-night dinner. If you’re getting a bit bored of just going out for dinner (although London is home to no end of eating gimmicks and experiences), but you also don’t fancy trying anything too out there, then a supper club may be for you.