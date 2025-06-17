Got an after hours pasta craving? We burn the midnight oil at 27 Old Compton St, London’s first late night pasta bar

Ever wandered through the streets of London late at night and thought, ‘I just fancy a little something’, before Googling the nearest McDonald’s / Five Guys / Burger King? And whilst most of the time that usually does more than the trick, sometimes, you find yourself craving just a little more.

27 Old Compton Street may just be the answer to all our carby prayers, as they are London’s latest late-night hotspot. Offering up fresh pasta in minutes, plenty of good wine, cocktails, and even deep fried pistachio-stuffed gnocchi.

Where is it?

As the name would suggest, this late night / early open spot is located on Compton Street in Soho - just off Greek Street. The only confusing thing to note is their funky bar of the same name directly opposite. So if you turn up and they shake their heads as they scan down the list looking for your booking, just double check you’re at the right one (we may or may not have done this ourselves).

(Image credit: 27 Old Compton St)

What’s special?

Well, the fact that you can get fresh homemade pasta at 1am in the morning is pretty special in our book. It has all the vibes of a small Italian Trattoria, with tables squished close together - perfect for eavesdropping on your neighbouring table’s date / drama/ convos.

What's new?

The restaurant is a sister of 40 Dean St and 64 Compton St, but only opened a couple of months ago at the end of March 2025.

Who should you bring?

Anyone who you’re out (or in) with when you both should be tucked up in bed… In all seriousness, the pasta bar opens at midday and it’s a great quick bite spot if you’re looking for something fresh, homemade, and speedy whilst you’re in central.

(Image credit: Naf Castanas)

What should you wear?

Anything goes. It’s late night in London so you’ll probably find someone in a ballgown and someone in a tracksuit.

What are prices like?

It was originally set up as an affordable spot, and it has stayed true to that promise. The fresh pasta dishes are around the £10-12 mark - the portions are decent too, so no £20 for a small plate of 6 pieces of pasta, thankfully.

What's available?

(Image credit: Naf Castanas)

The menu is fairly simple but not basic - you’ve got all your classics: Cacio e Pepe, Penne alla Vodka, Rustica Pesto, a ravioli, a gnocchi. However, the flavours and twists on these classic dishes are all varied - an octopus ragu, a black crab tortellini and so on.

What to skip

You can have a cocktail or some wine but really, it’s the food you’re there for. One thing we would definitely not skip is the pistachio gnocchi for dessert. You may wonder why there is only one option for dessert on the menu. After you try it, you’ll get it.

The verdict

This pasta place is a winner any time of the day. Its cosy, bodega style vibes make it feel like you’re in a much quieter, tucked away restaurant than dining in the middle of Soho. Their Cacio e Pepe is their biggest seller (for a reason), but each pasta dish is worthy of attracting a flock of night owls.