This London restaurant is now offering bottomless pasta

We’ve all heard of a bottomless brunch - in fact, dare we say it’s been done a little to death? Brunch has seen everything from brunch served as cocktail garnishes to a mini full English served on a spade, London has seen it all.

However, Pasta Evangelists has just officially raised the game. Time to grab your elasticated waistband clothes because not only are they offering bottomless Prosecco, if you're having their bottomless brunch, you can get unlimited plates of pasta. Win win.





In a first for the pasta giants, from Saturday 17th May, you can get their new bottomless menu from 11am across their Richmond, Chiswick, and Greenwich branches and you can also get it at Harrods too.





The menu line-up includes a Cacio e Pepe, a classic Carbonara, a contemporary Pistachio Pesto, as well as a mouth-wateringly tender Beef Ragù, and Spicy Arrabbiata, all served with rocket salad and a refreshingly light Prosecco. And the best part? Each sauce will be paired with a different fresh pasta shape.









It’s £40pp, which is a pretty good deal considering it is a genuinely unlimited all-you-can-eat, at least, for 90 minutes.





If Prosecco and pasta isn’t decadent enough for you, Pasta Evangelists are offering a £45 (pp) offering, where your pasta options are upgraded to include unlimited Truffle Mac & Cheese and Beef Lasagne.





Kicking off this weekend, Pasta Evangelists’ Bottomless Menu is running every Saturday and Sunday from 11am. Sound like your kind of thing? You can book a table here - but it’s looking pretty popular already…





Finn Lagun, Co-Founder of Pasta Evangelists, comments on the brand-new launch: “Italians were on to something when they decided three courses was not enough. Having a little bit of everything you desire is a culinary principle we wanted to bring to the UK.





"Bottomless prosecco is fabulous - but the real unmatched value in our new dining experience is the ability to try such a variety of artisanal fresh pastas at a very reasonable price point. We want to take diners on a journey through Italy while also easing the pain of menu decision-making. This is the kind of brunch where you come hungry and leave very happy – as is the Italian way.”







