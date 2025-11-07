The nine London restaurants just added to the Michelin Guide - take a look

The Michelin restaurant guide has announced its latest series of additions, and there are nine new highlighted London spots for you to check out.

22 restaurants have been added to the Michelin guide. Let’s not mess about and dive straight into the new picks nearby.

Don’t Tell Dad

Strange name and an unusual concept, too. Don’t Tell Dad is a bakery and a restaurant in one. Its stripped-back menu includes venison, grilled squid and wild mushroom vincigrassi, which is a layered pasta dish you could mistake for an unusual kind of lasagne. It’s located in Queen’s Park. The bakery is open every day, while restaurant sittings are on each day bar Monday.

Eel Sushi

Notting Hill’s Eel Sushi is, that’s right, a sushi bar. It serves sashimi, nigiri and a selection of hot dishes including prawn karaage and vegetable tempura. It sits on Talbot Road and is open every day.

At one point, it had a no-bookings policy, but you can now simply book a slot online using a link through the restaurant’s website.

Il Gattopardo

Italian restaurant Il Gattopardo sits near the Royal Academy of Arts, and serves a traditionally segmented menu. There are pizzas.

There are pasta dishes, meat and fish ones too. If you don’t want to spend a fortune, a Margherita is a disastrous (for central London) £15. But you can certainly spend big if you like. The steak is a rich £58.

Lai Rai

This Peckham restaurant serves casual Bahn Mi sandwiches during the daytime, but turns into a fully-fledged Vietnamese restaurant at night. Dishes include betel-leaf beef, mussels with a coconut and lemongrass broth and grilled vegetables with miso kho quet sauce. Closed Mondays, and evenings only on Tuesdays.

Myrtos

You can probably guess this one by the name, but Myrtos’s menu is “inspired by Greece and its beautiful isles.” It’s elevated fare, though, with options including rotisserie cauliflower, Prawn Saganaki and lamb skewer with pickled turnips. But for the classic take, there’s a good old lamb moussaka too, served “the non-deconstructed, traditional way.” Found in St George's Court, South Kensington.

Pippin’s

A British restaurant that also serves a Sunday roast, or a “garden vegetable pot” for the vegetarians on the table. Other options include fancy chicken & chips, £28, and slow-braised short rib. Pippin’s is based in South Kensington and says it “blends nostalgic flavours with culinary craftsmanship.”

Rogues

Cambridge Heath’s Rogues does things a little bit differently. Not only does it serve table-wide sharing dishes (£50-70 a head) in addition to a la carte options, it offers Monday roasts throughout the Autumn. Pure chaos.

It’s a wine bar as well as a restaurant, serving European-inspired dishes that change on the reg.

The Chalk Freehouse

A good old gastropub based in Chelsea, just off the King’s Road. It’s from Tom Kerridge’s restaurant group and serves items like pork chop schnitzel, baby chicken and beef on the bone. And for vegetarians? Not much at all. There are ricotta dumplings, but even they are served with parmesan as standard (not usually vegetarian).

TOWN

Chef Steve Parle’s TOWN is an “ingredient first” restaurant, slotting right into Parle’s interest in regenerative farming. Found right in the centre of town, on Drury Lane.

The menu includes dishes like white truffle tagliolini, wine-cured beef and scallops with smoked chilli butter. A small vegetarian menu is available too.





