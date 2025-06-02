Stranger Things season 5 and final episode get release dates

Netflix has announced the release dates for Stranger Things season 5’s two main parts, and that of the very last episode of this iconic show.

It’s a big season for Netflix news thanks to the streamer’s recent Tudum event. Among the biggest headlines are that the next episodes of Stranger Things will land on November 26th.

This is the first of three episode drops for Stranger Things season 5, a collection of the initial four episodes.

On December 25th — yep, Christmas Day itself — we’ll get the next three episodes. And the last ever episode of Stranger Things will land on December 31st.

Netflix announced these dates with a trailer that digs back into some of the most iconic moments of the show, including snippets from the earliest episodes. It’s a reminder Stranger Things has now been around for, well, absolutely ages. Almost a decade:

Stranger Things 5 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Stranger Things season 5 is set around 18 months after the events of Stranger Things season 4, which was actually first streamed on Netflix three years ago.

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna,” reads the official story teaser.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before.”

Stranger Things season 5 is an 8-episode run, and Netflix has already revealed their titles, some of which hint at how the arc of this season is formed:

Episode 1: The Crawl

Episode 2: The Vanishing of…

Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4: Sorcerer

Episode 5: Shock Jock

Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz

Episode 7: The Bridge

Episode 8: The Rightside Up

Mysterious, right? Most of Stranger Things season 5’s cast are the familiar faces we’ve now known for years, but some other notables are joining too.

Linda Hamilton of The Terminator fame will feature, although Netflix has not yet hinted at her role. Other newcomers include child actors Jake Connelly plus Nell Fisher, and the fully-adult Alex Breaux, who starred in the Stranger Things: The First Shadow theatre show.