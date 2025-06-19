Netflix cult hit Mindhunter could return! But not as we know it...

Fans of David Fincher’s Mindhunter, get ready, and get your hopes up, as it *may* be returning.

The show, which ran for two seasons, ended abruptly over six years ago, with a third instalment very much off the cards when Netflix refused to renew the show. However, in a new interview from CBR with one of show's stars, Holt McCallany, it turns out there's a chance that the beloved show may be returning, but not as another series.

Apparently, there have been recent discussions about a comeback - specifically, coming back in film form.

"I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies," said McCallany, before caveating that admission by adding, "but I think it's just a chance.”

The actor, who plays Behavioral Science Unit special agent Bill Tench, revealed the writers are busy working on ideas, although currently there aren’t any plans or projects to actually action these without Fincher’s approval. "David has to be happy with the scripts," McCallany told CBR.

Where did season two finish off?

Season 2 deepened the show’s primary themes of moral ambiguity, emotional sacrifice, and the limitations of criminal profiling. The season concluded on a cliffhanger, which fans have been eagerly awaiting for years, with barely any hope of seeing a resolution... until now.

The show only had partial closure with the case in Atlanta. The leads' personal lives were falling apart, and the haunting emergence of the BTK killer continued to bubble to the surface. With all the slow-burn storylines, the promise of a third season started feeling like an unobtainable carrot. In truth, it ended in an incredibly bleak place, and almost demanded a satisfying conclusion.

Will it happen?

It feels like one of those once-in-a-blue-moon, probably not going to happen things. And we’re not getting that feeling from nowhere, McCallany agrees, saying to CBR that "the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align" for him to get his wish of reuniting with Groff and Torv. But, if it can happen for Gavin & Stacey (twice!), it’s not completely out of the question, right?