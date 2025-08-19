Netflix's latest crime drama is greenlit for season 2

Sick of Netflix shows getting cancelled all the time? We have good news. Dept. Q is getting a second season, as confirmed by Netflix itself.

The first season dropped on May 29th, so it has taken just under three months for Netflix to get its act together and confirm Dept. Q is not at a dead end.

This was by no means a nailed-on outcome. Dept. Q never made it to the top slot of Netflix’s global watch list, peaking at a solid but not sensational 8.9 million full watches in equivalent view time on its first full week on stream.

For a bit of entirely unfair comparison, Wednesday season 2 racked up 50 million watches in its first week on stream. And that wasn’t even a full week.

However, whether a Netflix show gets cancelled or not rests at least slightly on more than sheer viewing figures — like the pace of its viewership drop-off, how much it cost to make and so on. And Dept. Q was also fairly well-reviewed, drawing comparisons with Apple TV+’s prestige drama that runs along comparable tracks, Slow Horses.

Netflix would no doubt like some of that sort of action, especially with its top calling card, Squid Game, now done and dusted, at least in its current form.

“We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill,” said Dept. Q star Matthew Goode is following the news of the show’s renewal.

Scott Frank worked on Netflix classic The Queen’s Gambit as well as well-regarded movies, including Logan and Minority Report.

The show, which follows the exploits of a team out to close the book on unsolved crime cases, is based on the novels of Jussi Adler-Olsen. And there’s plenty more of his work to mine.

Season one of Dept. Q was based on the first book in the series, dubbed Mercy, or The Keeper of Lost Causes in some editions. But the series has 10 books already.

Netflix’s adaptation isn’t the first non-novel take on these characters and stories either. Six Danish movie adaptations of the first six books have already been made, and there are plans for more.

That said, digging into the fandom on Reddit, most say the Netflix series is better anyway.

How long might it take to get Dept. Q season 2? “The Emmy-winning series returns in 2026,” says Netflix, so they had better get going soon. Season 2 will be filmed in Edinburgh, just like the first.

