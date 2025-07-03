Shigeru Miyamoto spills the beans on Super Mario movie sequel

While we patiently await the highly anticipated sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo and Illumination have thrown us a few more crumbs of information.

At Nintendo's 85th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri lifted the lid on their new projects. Meledandri promised the team is "working hard" to create a film that will "please our core fans" while also "captivating new consumers." Translation: it's coming for both your nostalgia and the excitement of the next generation.

Miyamoto chimed in, assuring us the new movie will "turn out to be an interesting one." A ringing endorsement if ever we heard one! He likened the film's production to game development, emphasising the goal of satisfying the customer.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The original Super Mario Bros. Movie was a colossal hit, raking in over $1 billion. It had everything: a star-studded cast with Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as a surprisingly soulful Bowser, and, of course, the eternally stressed-out Luigi voiced by Charlie Day, with Seth Rogen also swinging by as Donkey Kong, giving the character a fresh a new look that has since gone on to feature in Donkey Kong Bananza.

And now for the juicy bit: it seems the sequel’s name was accidentally revealed in May. The NBC Universal website briefly listed the film as Super Mario World before quickly removing it. We already knew, after a tease in the previous movie, that Mario’s trusty companion Yoshi would be appearing, and the film's new name only helps add fuel to the fire.

The sequel is set to hit theatres on 3rd April, 2026. If you missed the first film, or want to catch up, you’re in luck as the film is currently streaming on Netflix.