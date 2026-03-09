Quentin Tarantino to stage a play in London theatre: all the details

Quentin Tarantino is coming to town, with plans to open a play in a London theatre next year.

Deadline reports Tarantino wants to open the show as early as January 2027, and the play’s script was actually done and dusted a while ago.

Back in August 2025, Tarantino confirmed he was working on this play rather than a big new Hollywood movie.

“The play is written. It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do. We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January… It’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life,” the director said in an interview with The Church of Tarantino podcast.

Among the latest new-for-2026 bits of information are that the play will be a “British farce”, inspired by Michael Frayn’s Noises Off. That means a heavy reliance on physical comedy. But can Tarantino really sell a British flavour of comedy to the Brits when he is so deeply rooted in American culture?

Tarantino is not stepping back from this one either. He has written and will direct the play, although as yet we don’t know who will star in it or which theatre will be graced by its presence.

Pulp friction

His last major motion picture was Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, released in 2019. And while spin-off the Adventures of Cliff Booth is due out this summer, Quentin Tarantino only wrote that one — David Fincher is in the director’s chair.

Tarantino’s play plans could be seen as the director delaying what he has bigged up as his “last” movie. In the past the director has said he plans to make just 10 films, then retire. And he’s already made nine. Talk about piling on the pressure.

His last movie project was The Movie Critic, which was in the works until 2024 and was due to star Brad Pitt. Since then Tarantino has said it was too much like Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. And questioned why audiences would want to watch a film about a movie critic in the first place.

With legends like Martin Scorsese still keen to crank out quality films despite being in his 80s, perhaps Tarantino should just forget his own tedious lore and get cracking. That said, we’re also keen to see how these play plans play out. More news as we get it.





