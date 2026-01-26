The Muppet Show returns for a one-off Disney+ special
With Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen and Maya Rudolph
The curtain is officially going back up on The Muppet Show. Disney has released the first trailer for a brand-new Muppet special, confirming that Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the felt-covered chaos merchants will return to the original Muppet Theatre on 4 February, exclusively on Disney+.
Rather than a full series revival, this is being billed as a one-off special event, and it’s leaning hard into the classic format. That means music, sketch comedy, backstage nonsense and a celebrity guest star trying (and usually failing) to keep things under control.
This time, that honour falls to pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who headlines the special, alongside newly announced guest Maya Rudolph. Seth Rogen is also involved, both as executive producer and on-screen guest, which should give you a decent idea of the tone.
The trailer suggests a knowingly nostalgic take on The Muppet Show rather than a full reinvention, with the original theatre restored as the setting and the familiar rhythm of musical numbers colliding with slapstick and controlled chaos. In other words: exactly what you want from a Muppets comeback.
Behind the scenes, the special is directed by Alex Timbers, with Rogen producing alongside Evan Goldberg and the Point Grey Pictures team. Longtime Muppet performers — including Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel — are all back, reprising the characters they’ve been voicing for decades. Goelz, notably, has been with the Muppets for over 50 years and was part of the original run in the late 70s.
There’s also a new version of the theme tune on the way. The Muppet Show Theme (2026) will drop on the same day as the special, produced by Bill Sherman, who’s previously picked up both Grammy and Emmy awards.
The timing isn’t accidental, either. The Muppet Show celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, and this special feels very much like a reminder of why Jim Henson’s creation still works: sharp writing, great music, and an ability to poke fun at showbiz without ever feeling mean-spirited.
All five original seasons of The Muppet Show are already streaming on Disney+, if you want to brush up. The new special lands on 4 February, and if the trailer’s anything to go by, things are about to get very loud, very silly, and very Muppet-y again.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
