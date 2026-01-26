The Muppet Show returns for a one-off Disney+ special

The curtain is officially going back up on The Muppet Show. Disney has released the first trailer for a brand-new Muppet special, confirming that Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the felt-covered chaos merchants will return to the original Muppet Theatre on 4 February, exclusively on Disney+.

Rather than a full series revival, this is being billed as a one-off special event, and it’s leaning hard into the classic format. That means music, sketch comedy, backstage nonsense and a celebrity guest star trying (and usually failing) to keep things under control.

This time, that honour falls to pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who headlines the special, alongside newly announced guest Maya Rudolph. Seth Rogen is also involved, both as executive producer and on-screen guest, which should give you a decent idea of the tone.

The trailer suggests a knowingly nostalgic take on The Muppet Show rather than a full reinvention, with the original theatre restored as the setting and the familiar rhythm of musical numbers colliding with slapstick and controlled chaos. In other words: exactly what you want from a Muppets comeback.

The Muppet Show | Official Trailer | Disney+ UK - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes, the special is directed by Alex Timbers, with Rogen producing alongside Evan Goldberg and the Point Grey Pictures team. Longtime Muppet performers — including Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel — are all back, reprising the characters they’ve been voicing for decades. Goelz, notably, has been with the Muppets for over 50 years and was part of the original run in the late 70s.

There’s also a new version of the theme tune on the way. The Muppet Show Theme (2026) will drop on the same day as the special, produced by Bill Sherman, who’s previously picked up both Grammy and Emmy awards.

The timing isn’t accidental, either. The Muppet Show celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, and this special feels very much like a reminder of why Jim Henson’s creation still works: sharp writing, great music, and an ability to poke fun at showbiz without ever feeling mean-spirited.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All five original seasons of The Muppet Show are already streaming on Disney+, if you want to brush up. The new special lands on 4 February, and if the trailer’s anything to go by, things are about to get very loud, very silly, and very Muppet-y again.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



