The Last of Us Season 3 co-creators just revealed a a huge change to the show

Season 3 of The Last Of Us is sometime off but its co-creators have offered up a tidbit of news that changes the whole scope of the show.

Now, if you are a diehard fan of the game, this change won't come as the biggest surprise — and it was teased at the end of Season 2 — but those only following The Last Of US lore on the small screen will find the narrative shift quite dramatic.

Now, this news will veer into spoiler territory so if you haven't seen the last The Last Of Us episode, head over to our lovely guide to the best HBO shows of all time.

Still here? Good.

At the end of the second season, we saw a time shift back to Day 1 of Seattle but instead of seeing what was going on from Ellie's perspective, it was that of Abby's — the antagonist of Season 2.

According the creators of the show, this is the course the show will take.

Like the video game, Season 3 will focus on Abby and her time in Seattle and offer up more reasoning as to why she is seeking vengeance as much as she is.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those who love the video game won't find this change in the least bit surprising but it will be a jolt for those just watching the show, as it marks another main character shift.

The first season saw Joel as the main character, the second focused more on Ellie and now it will be Abby's turn in the third season.

"I can't believe they let us"

The news of this shift was announced at an Emmys FYC event, where co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann revealed the details, with even Druckmann surprised they were allowed to go down this route.

“The decisions are just what the story required, and even now, it’s like I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Meaning like we just ended season two, and season three is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn.”

He continued: “I was sure that they wouldn’t let us do this when we started adapting this, but they’ve leaned into what makes, I believe, the story special.

"And allowed us not only the time but the creative freedom to be able to take these swings, and I think the audience really appreciates that.”

The Last of Us Season 3 isn't set to start filming until January next year, so there is set to be a long wait.