Secret Cinema just announced its next immersive experience – and it’s all about Pirates of the Caribbean

Sometimes you can wander around London and feel like you’ve stumbled into a scene from a rom-com – think walking around Notting Hill, grabbing a pint at The Ship as you overlook the Thames, diving into one of the lovely lidos. One of the most impressive spots is Secret Cinema’s theatrical, immersive spectacles, which genuinely feel like a movie set. Now, the company has unveiled its plans for its next adventure.

After hit runs of Grease, Casino Royale, and Guardians of the Galaxy, to name a few, the film experience company are taking on a swashbuckling Disney classic – Pirates of the Caribbean. Back in March 2026, Secret Cinema confirmed it was setting up shop in a permanent venue on the iconic Greenwich peninsula, although at the time, we didn’t know what show would be getting the bells and whistles treatment. Now, however, we know that the Disney classic Pirates of the Caribbean will be the first installation taking place in the new long-term home.

In partnership with TodayTix, Secret Cinema will be taking the hit blockbuster from the high seas to the high street, as Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure heads to London. It will have a strictly limited 10-week run, kicking off from February 2027, and its run will mark the first time the franchise has been adapted into an immersive theatrical experience.

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(Image credit: Secret Cinema)

The set-up promises to be as extra as usual, with cinematic-scale sets, live theatrical performances, stunts, and a live band in what is Secret Cinema’s “most ambitious production ever.” As per Secret Cinema’s status quo, they’ll be encouraging guests to dress up in the spirit of the film, so you can expect to see a whole load of pirate-clad people doing that Jack Sparrow run across Greenwich.

“For 10 weeks only, guests will be plunged into the legendary world of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, with the freedom to roam richly detailed environments, encounter iconic characters, and become part of the story themselves. Every night unfolds as a high-energy adventure, culminating in a spectacular celebration worthy of the seven seas,” said Secret Cinema.

Exclusive presale access is now open. Tickets will go on general sale June 1, with long-term Secret Cinema partner, O2 Priority, launching a presale May 19.





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