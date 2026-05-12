The best London lidos for summer 2026, ranked by actual vibe, not lane count

London has plenty of places to swim outdoors, but the best one is not always the longest, warmest, or most aggressively lane-disciplined.

Sometimes it’s the one with the nicest walk afterwards; sometimes it’s the one that makes you feel briefly heroic for getting into cold water before breakfast (or lunch); and sometimes it’s just the one near a decent pub.

So, as summer 2026 approaches, this is a lido ranking based on actual vibe: the setting, the crowd, the post-swim options, the faff level, and whether you leave feeling like you have made the most of London, rather than simply completing 40 lengths in municipal water.

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As a keen swimmer, I love the option of heading to a well-managed and well-kept lido whilst remaining within the cocoon of the city. On top of the swim itself, visiting lidos is a good way to explore London and make its history real.

To help you get your swimming groove on, we’ve found the 10 best lidos spread across all four corners of London, including some options you might have overlooked. Without further ado, let’s dive in (with my apologies for the pun).

Brockwell Lido – Herne Hill

(Image credit: Brockwell Lido)

Best for: The complete London lido experience

Brockwell Lido has the rare quality of feeling like a proper destination without trying too hard.

The art deco building does a lot of the work, obviously, but so does the setting: tucked into Brockwell Park, close enough to Herne Hill for coffee or even a post-swim pint, but still just removed enough from the road to feel like you have stepped out of ‘normal’ London.

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It is not the quietest, cheapest, or most secret option in the city, and on a hot weekend it can feel like half of south London had the same idea. But we say that’s also part of the appeal.

Vibe: art deco, flat whites, wet hair, linen shirts, sunshine, and pretending you only came for a quick dip.

Parliament Hill Lido – Hampstead Heath

(Image credit: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Best for: Beautiful misery, in the best way

Parliament Hill Lido is for anyone who wants their outdoor swimming with a bit of grit.

The lido is not soft, spa-like, or especially interested in making things easy for you. The pool is unheated, the setting is open and exposed, and on the wrong day the whole experience can feel like a minor act of character-building.

That is also exactly why people love it. There is something brilliant about the scale and simplicity of the place; it feels more elemental than decorative, and far less performative than some of London’s trendier swim spots.

Vibe: cold water, clear heads, North London stoicism, and a towel carried with quiet purpose.

Tooting Bec Lido – Tooting

(Image credit: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Best for: Scale, spectacle, and some proper lido history

Tooting Bec Lido is the big one: a long, open stretch of blue water that makes most outdoor pools feel like they were built for people who enjoy queuing politely in shallow ends.

It feels like a proper public institution, used, defended, complained about, and returned to by generations of Londoners. The lido can be busy, and it is not the most intimate option on this list, but intimacy is not really the point.

Vibe: huge towels, bright changing cubicles, big groups, serious swimmers, and the faint sense you have joined a civic tradition rather than booked a swim.

London Fields Lido – Hackney

(Image credit: Alex Segre / Getty Images)

Best for: The easy east London choice

London Fields Lido is popular for the most obvious reason: it is extremely good at being useful. It is heated, 50 metres long, open year-round, and close enough to Broadway Market that a swim can become lunch, coffee, a pint, or all three with almost no planning.

The downside is that everyone else has worked this out too. On a hot day, it can feel less like a secret and more like Hackney’s collective out-of-office reply. Still, the appeal holds.

London Fields is handsome, reliable, and easy to fold into a bigger day out, which makes it one of the city’s most useful outdoor swims.

Vibe: morning lengths, tote bags, pastries, pints by 2pm, and a towel that somehow smells faintly of sourdough.

Hampstead Heath Ponds – Hampstead Heath

(Image credit: Carlos Jasso / AFP via Getty Images)

Best for: Wild swimming without leaving London

The Hampstead Heath Ponds are not lidos, but leaving them out of a London outdoor swimming list wouldn’t feel right. They are colder, muddier, and more ritualistic than most pool swims, with the added thrill of sharing the water with ducks, weeds, and people who seem to have been doing this every morning since the 1970s.

The appeal is the feeling of slipping out of London while still being very much in it. You get trees instead of tiles, birdsong instead of lane etiquette, and the strange post-swim glow of someone who has just done something faintly feral before lunch.

Vibe: cold water, serious regulars, improvised modesty, and someone nearby explaining that this is actually very good for your nervous system.

Oasis Sports Centre – Covent Garden

(Image credit: Oasis Sport Centre / Oasis)

Best for: the surreal central London swim

The main thing to know about Oasis is that it feels faintly improbable. One minute you are in central London dodging office workers, and the next, you are outside, in a pool, looking up at the sky.

Nobody comes here for grand lido romance; this is not Brockwell, and it is not trying to be. Its appeal is pure convenience with a little bit of weirdness attached: a proper outdoor swim in a part of London better known for theatres, shops, and sandwich queues.

Vibe: desk job escapism, chlorine hair, theatreland weirdness, and the quiet thrill of swimming outdoors.

Serpentine Lido – Hyde Park

(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Best for: The London postcard moment

There are arguably better pools for lengths, facilities, and pretending you are the sort of person who wakes up naturally at 6am. The Serpentine Lido, though, wins on setting.

It’s Hyde Park, open water, deckchairs, grass, passing tourists, and the slightly odd pleasure of doing something that feels both very wholesome and mildly attention-seeking.

I’d recommend treating it as a summer outing rather than a training session. Go when the sun is out, give yourself time afterwards, and lean into the fact that this is closer to a London scene than a pure swim.

Vibe: deckchairs, damp hair, goose-adjacent bravery, and main-character energy in the middle of Hyde Park.

Charlton Lido – Greenwich

(Image credit: Carl Court/ Getty Images)

Best for: South-east Londoners who know

Charlton Lido does not have the same myth-making machinery as Brockwell, Tooting, or London Fields, which is partly why it works. It is a proper 50m heated outdoor pool with a pleasantly unfussy feel: local, practical, and a little underrated. You go because you actually want a swim, not because someone has told you it is a personality.

Pair it with Greenwich, Blackheath, or a lazy south-east London afternoon and it starts to make even more sense.

Vibe: low-hype lengths, warm water, and the quiet satisfaction of not fighting half the city for a swim slot.

Park Road Lido – Crouch End

(Image credit: Park Road Pool)

Best for: The quieter family spot

Some lidos announce themselves with history, scale, or postcard good looks. Park Road is more of a slow-burner. It is the kind of place that makes most sense when you build a gentle north London afternoon around it: swim first, dry off properly, then wander towards Crouch End for coffee, lunch, or a pint you will insist is “basically rehydration”.

Vibe: families, regulars, leafy pavements, post-swim wandering, and the quiet pleasure of a lido that still feels mainly local.

Hampton Pool – Hampton

(Image credit: Hampton Pool)

Best for: The mini escape

Hampton Pool loosens the definition of London a little, but earns its place. An open-air, heated, and leafy lido, it is enough to feel like a proper summer plan without the admin of a full day trip. You are still in reach of the city, but the mood is softer, slower, and more suburban-holiday than commuter-rush.

Vibe: heated water, trees, relaxed regulars, and the kind of summer afternoon that accidentally turns into a full day.





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