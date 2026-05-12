London is getting a Biscuitorium inside one of the fanciest food halls

There’s something incomplete about having a cuppa without a biscuit. And Brits love a cuppa. Ergo, we tend to love a cheeky biscuit too. Shortbread, digestive, rich tea, hobnob, all cracking stuff. And if your idea of a perfect moment involves a good dunk and a posh biccie then you’re in luck as Fortnum & Mason is planning something very special – and delicious.

On May 14th the royal-rated Piccadilly department store will be opening up a 200 square metre space entirely dedicated to the humble biscuit – a ‘biscuitorium’ if you will, featuring over 70 different flavours. There will be 12 different flavour profiles that the range will be broken down into, so you can find your perfect confectionary match. You’ll be able to choose from categories like buttery and traditional, or dark and decadent, with plenty of options for dietary restrictions like vegan and gluten free.

The recipes will be coming straight from the secret cookbooks of the F&M chefs, sharing some of the brand's heritage recipes, alongside new flavours. All of which will be displayed in proper decadent Fortnum and Mason style, with big old displays telling you everything about their crummy provenance: flavour profile, diameter, texture, ideal dunking time and the perfect tea pairing.

Latest Videos From

A post shared by Fortnum & Mason (@fortnums) A photo posted by on

The collection titled Made in Piccadilly has been created by executive pastry chef Roger Pizey, formerly of Marco Pierre White's Harveys restaurant. Some of the fantastic flavours on offer include oat & Ganache, Eton Mess and Chocolate, and Peanuts & Caramel.

If that wasn’t decadent enough, also among the many baked wonders will be a 400g sharing biscuit, incredibly named the ‘Whoppalossus’. Perhaps not entirely surprisingly, the stupendous sweet treat which measures 15.5cm in diameter will be the biggest biscuit ever made by the department store. It comes in two flavours: Marshmallow & Salted Almond Caramel or Pistachio & Raspberry Marshmallow.

If that’s all sounding a little on the sweet side for you, the good news is that there will be a range of semi-sweet biscuits as part of the collection. Flavours on offer include yuzu & Pink Peppercorn Biscuits. Even better than coffee or tea, these biccies have been designed to pair with booze – although dunking is not essential. Although no one will judge you if you do choose to dunk.

If you don’t happen to be in the area, the whole collection is going to be available online so you have a good old peruse whilst sipping on a cuppa, to really make sure you’re in the right mind frame.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



