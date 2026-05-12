Stormzy set to executive produce a biopic about football Legend Ian Wright

Usually an exciting update from the land of football is along the lines of Arsenal or Chelsea actually managing to win a match. Likewise when it comes to music it usually means new tracks coming our way. However, the latest news is even more exciting: BRIT and MOBO winning Stormzy is expanding on his cinematic portfolio, executive producing a new biopic all about Arsenal player Ian Wright.

The official biopic of the England player is in the works, with #Merky Films is set to co-produce. Stormzy will be serving as an executive producer, although whether he will be more involved in other areas (ahem, acting) has yet to be announced. The script has been written by Tom Wilton who is also attached as director for the project.

Apart from being a bit of a national tresh and long-time advocate of women’s football, Wright was Arsenal’s second-top goal scorer and Crystal Palace's Player of the Century, appearing a whopping 33 times for England. He has played against the legendary likes of Zidane and Beckham facing plenty of setbacks, lows, and glory moments along the way.

Latest Videos From

He retired from football in 2000, traversing the well-trodden path from football star to pundit, moving from the field to the studio. As well as his work championing women’s football, Wright has also been a leading voice for highlighting the impact of domestic violence on children. He was awarded an OBE in 2023.

The synopsis reads “Ian’s journey begins on the Honor Oak Estate in Brockley, south London, where soccer is the young boy’s only escape from his tough home life. Schoolteacher Sydney Pigden recognizes Ian’s struggles and dares him to believe in who he could be. Despite this spark of hope, by his teens, Ian’s dreams of becoming a soccer player are falling apart as rejection, oppression and his own internal rage take their toll.

“By the time he is in his early twenties, Ian’s hope has faded, not least because he strives to be the parent he never had. But with his raw talent finally causing a stir, Ian faces a life-altering choice – risk the only security he has ever known, or take one last shot at the big time.”

Wright said that sharing his story “feels surreal” and “in some ways, a long time coming.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He added that: “Retelling my story to Tom has also made me realize how much Britain has changed from my parents arriving here on the Windrush, what that meant for me and my brothers, and the experiences that will never leave me. I hope it shows how complicated life can be for a young person and the influence people around you can have – good and bad. My story is one that truly shows how the company you keep can break you down and build you up. There are hard-hitting moments but in the end I want it to give people hope and joy.”

The producing team includes Academy Award nominated producer Sara McFarlane for Essential Viewing, Stephen Tottingham for Serpentine Creative, and executive producers Stormzy and Akua Agyemfra for #Merky Films.

It will probably be a long time before we actually see the biopic come to life, but it the good news is that we’re likely to get some casting updates soon…





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



