Covent Garden is getting a new pizza slice joint this summer

London's Covent Garden will get a hit of New York flavour this summer, with pizza slice shop Carmy’s set to open within months.

Carmy’s is a sister restaurant to Carmela’s, a pizza place in Islington, but this one will be a faster-paced venue with a more stripped-back menu.

According to Hot-Dinners, the plan is to serve just three kinds of pizza. There will be a basic cheese slice, pepperoni, and a house special, which will change regularly.

The Carmy’s website, which is currently more focused on recruiting staff that attracting punters, describes the place as a “New York–style pizza slice shop” that’s all about “doing the fundamentals properly.”

That will entail using quality ingredients and, most likely, a red hot dedicated pizza oven. But if it’s anything like Carmela’s, there likely won’t be options for the gluten-free crowd.

There’s no exact opening date for Carmy’s at present, but the plan is to open within “Summer 2026,” suggesting some time between late June and Septmeber.

Carmy’s will live at 1 Monmouth Street, in the Seven Dials area of Covent Garden. Back in 2024 this property was home to a Monmouth Street Wines pop-up wine bar, and long before that a Just Falafel eatery, which opened in 2013.

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We don’t expect there to be masses of room inside for diners, but the focus here is clearly more about flinging out slices, where Carmela’s is for your more social sit-down pizza experience.

Carmela’s hasn’t been around too long itself, and has interesting roots.

It opened in August 2025, and was the creation of Gerry del Guercio and Paul Delany, the two chaps behind the Bite Twice food review channel. They teamed up with Ugly Dumpling creator Philip Chaykin for the project, and Carmela's has largely picked up great reviews since opening.

We don’t have slice prices for Carmy’s yet, but a 13-inch cheese pizza at Carmela’s costs £15.