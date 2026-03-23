Secret Cinema to open permanent London venue after years of pop-ups

After nearly two decades of popping up in warehouses, parks and anywhere else it could convincingly recreate a dystopian future or 1950s high school, Secret Cinema is finally settling down.

The immersive film specialists have confirmed plans to open a permanent London venue on the Greenwich Peninsula, with a target launch set for late 2026, assuming planning permission gets waved through.

It’s a big shift for a company that’s built its entire reputation on secrecy. For years, audiences have been drip-fed clues before being sent off to mystery locations to step inside their favourite films. That model isn’t disappearing entirely, but this new move signals something bigger: scale, consistency and, crucially, a fixed home.

Secret Cinema says the purpose-built venue will be designed specifically for “immersive storytelling”, giving it the space to go bigger and run experiences for longer. In plain terms: fewer short runs in random locations, more blockbuster-style productions that stick around.

They’re working with architect Danny Lane of Studio DJL on the design, alongside a wider team of collaborators, with the aim of creating a flagship destination that pulls in crowds from London, the wider UK and beyond.

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If past form is anything to go by, there’ll be plenty of demand. Since launching in 2007, Secret Cinema has drawn more than 1.5 million people worldwide, staging over 60 productions.

Some of its biggest shows, including Casino Royale, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Blade Runner: The Final Cut, pulled in millions at the box office and regularly sold out across months-long runs.

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The new venue will sit a short walk from North Greenwich station, joining an area that’s already stacked with cultural heavy hitters, including The O2 and the Design District. With more than 24 million visitors passing through the peninsula each year, it’s hardly a quiet corner of London, which makes the whole “secret” thing feel even more tongue-in-cheek.

Still, that’s part of the charm. Secret Cinema hasn’t really been a secret for years now, but it has remained one of the most ambitious players in immersive entertainment. Since being acquired by TodayTix Group in 2022, it’s been edging towards something more permanent, and this looks like the clearest sign yet.

If all goes to plan, by the end of 2026 you won’t need cryptic emails or last-minute location drops to find Secret Cinema. You’ll just head to Greenwich, and step straight into another world.





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