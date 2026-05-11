FKA Twigs confirmed to star as Josephine Baker in new biopic

There have been dozens of biopics that have given the everyday public a deep insight into the real happenings behind some of their favourite stars, musicians, and sporting heroes. Now, a new cinematic blockbuster is heading our way, all about Josephine Baker, and the casting is *chef’s kiss*.

Singer, songwriter and producer FKA Twigs is set to star as Jazz Age icon Josephine Baker in a new movie biopic from visionary screenwriter and film director Maimouna Couciure ("Cuties"). Filming is set to begin this autumn, with the whole film set to launch for worldwide sales at Cannes.

The Grammy-winning artist was previously rumoured to be in negotiations to play the dancer, singer, actor, and civil rights activist. Now, both Twigs and Couciure have been confirmed and announced to take on the project.

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The biopic is currently untitled but will be covering most of Baker’s incredible life story. The multi-hyphenate was born in St Louis in 1906 and rose to fame after moving to Paris in 1925, however her legacy is widely known for being so much broader than just in the arts. During World War II she joined the French Resistance, helping support Allied nations in the fight against fascism, then went on to become a leading voice in the American Civil Rights Movement in the 50s and 60s. Baker is known for multiple performances, and notably was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture, un the 1927 silent film Siren of the Tropics. Basically, if you're looking for a symbol or icon of the Roaring Twenties, it’s Josephine Baker.

(Image credit: Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

Speaking about the project, FKA Twigs said: “I am honoured to collaborate with the immensely talented Maïmouna Doucouré on this incredible project. Josephine Baker’s extraordinary legacy is such an inspiration to me and to so many people around the world. She lives on in our hearts as a visionary, ground-breaking woman whose story is as powerful as it is relevant today. I cannot wait to embody Josephine Baker, bringing her fight, her love, her losses, her talent and her heroism to the big screen.”

Doucoure added that: “Josephine Baker has lived with me for years. Working on this film, I realise how modern, fearless and complex she was… Beyond the legend, I want to explore her contradictions, her wounds and her immense courage, as well as her relentless fight for dignity,” Doucoure said. She added that she was excited for Twigs to bring her “rare artistry, intelligence and emotional depth” to the role.

The project is in development with the support of Baker’s sons, Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker, and the Rainbow tribe, which is the name given to her many adopted children.

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We don’t have any news on further casting - unsurprisingly, although with the film heading for option in Cannes, it probably won’t be too long before we have an update.





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