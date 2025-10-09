Sam Mendes' Beatles movies: Cast, release date and everything else you need to know
Praying the Saoirse Ronan rumours are true
Fewer things have caused the level of kerfuffle and simultaneous excitement as the new Beatles biopic, which was casually announced back in April 2025. Even faced with the accusations of “Twitter casting”, the lineup is already looking pretty starry, with Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson as the famous four.
Direction & full casting
Not only have we got one biopic, but four. The string of films are being directed by 1917 director Sam Mendes.
According to Deadline, multiple sources have rumoured that Lady Bird and Outrun star Saoirse Ronan will take on the role of Linda McCartney, the first wife of Paul McCartney, played by Paul Mescal. The two have previously starred together in the sci-fi drama Foe back in 2023.
The four films will each follow a different Beatle, with Mescal starring as McCartney, Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson as John Legend, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Whilst the quartet haven’t touched on the films much in interviews, Paul Mescal has already worked with Paul McCartney, training his voice for the role, whilst Harris Dickinson has described the prospect as frightening in a recent interview with The Times.
Release Date
Rather than releasing them individually, Mendes has called it A Four-Film Cinematic Event, and the aim is for all four to be released in April 2028 in what will be the first cinematic bingeable experience. We don't have an exact date yet, nor do we know what order the four are going to be shown in. Unless we read too much into that picture of the four leading actors lined up in the film’s promotional picture.
Writers & The Beatles' involvement
Both Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have been involved with aspects of the film; McCartney working with Mescal, and back in July, Ringo Starr mentioned to The Guardian he asked for changes in the script after meeting with Mendes, but is now much more satisfied with his depiction.
The scripts are being written by Jack Thorn (Enola Holmes, Adolescence), Jez Butterworth (Mammals), and Peter Straughan.
We don’t have any further news on casting, but with the Saoirse Ronan rumours heating up, it probably won’t be long until there are further announcements confirming the supporting cast.
