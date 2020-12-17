Best Netflix Christmas movies and shows
Festive things to watch on Netflix this wonderful time of the year.
While 2020 means that we will want to spend as much time as we can with our family, restrictions and common sense may mean that we don’t quite have the family meet-ups we want this year, which may meant that we have more time to fill over the Xmas period - this best Netflix Christmas movies and shows list should help.
Oh, and as a bonus we recommend Fireplace for Your Home: Birchwood Edition. This is literally just watching a roaring fire for an hour and nothing else. We kid you not. It’s absolutely brilliant, we swear you can feel genuine warmth coming from it. It even makes the sound of crackles as the logs slowly burn. This is the kind of Netflix content you want. This is what your hard earned money goes towards.
Best Netflix Christmas movies and shows
1. The Christmas Chronicles 1 & 2Stream now on Netflix
Well, these are a lot more fun than we were expecting. Kurt Russell is Santa Claus - who doesn’t ‘ho ho ho’ - is brilliant casting and bringing in Goldie Hawn and Mrs Claus for the sequel is equally inspired. In both movies, In the first movie for the most part it takes place in modern-day America. For the second, the action shifts to the North Pole
2. A Very Murray ChristmasStream now on Netflix
Oh Bill. Are you OK mate? You’ve had a weird life, and this musical Netflix original just makes it even weirder. Miley Cyrus, George Clooney and niche French band Phoenix all guest star in this festive special directed by Sofia Coppola about Bill Murray just being Bill Murray, but at Christmas. Sure it might border on the downright wacky and indulgent, but the Ghostbuster’s Christmas cheer is properly authentic, and you don’t often get to see that these days.
3. KlausStream now on Netflix
This is a beautiful animation about a postman who finds himself in a frosty part of the world where someone who looks remarkably like Santa Claus is hiding out. Directed by Disney vetern Sergio Pablos, and with the voice talent of JK Simmons, this is Netflix getting into the animated business and it’s a lot of Festive fun.
4. Arthur ChristmasStream now on Netflix
If you’re not crying by the end of this then your heart is cold and black. Who hurt you so much that you wouldn’t tear up at this Aardman Animation (the minds behind Wallace & Grommit) classic about a young lad who travels around the world to make sure a little girl, who’s been missed off the list by a now distant Santa Claus, gets her present on Christmas morning?
5. The HolidayStream now on Netflix
Yes, it’s a chocolate box version of England, where Brexit doesn’t exist and we all live in wonderful cottages out in the country and not house shares in Kilburn but this is a movie that will give you that warm, fuzzy feeling over Christmas - even if there’s not a chance in hell Jack Black could woo Kate Winslet.
6. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: A Very Sunny ChristmasStream now on Netflix
Watching a deranged Charlie Kelly bite off Santa’s ear in an act of revenge for having sex with his mother every December 25 might not give you the warm, fuzzy feeling that It’s a Wonderful Life does, but it will give you a belly full of laughs with its look back at childhood Christmases that weren’t as special as they once thought.
7. The Holiday Movies that Made UsStream now on Netflix
As you have probably guessed, the best Christmas movies aren’t on Netflix. BUT, The Holiday Movies that Made Us is a brilliant look at Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas, through behind-the-scenes footage and talking head. This is a really great series and there’s a standard Movies That Made Us series as well which is equally great.
8. NativityStream now on Netflix
The Nativity movies are more fun than they should be, with director Debbie Isitt managing to find a decent balance between comedy and chaos. There are a slew of sequels on Netflix, too, and the movies were also spun off into a series of live shows.
9. Jingle JangleStream now on Netflix
One of the newer Christmas movies and, if you are in the UK the movie title has rather dark connotations, this is a great, strange movie about a toy maker who makes the ultimate toy - a sentient matador doll. This one is a huge amount of fun and packed with heart.
10. KrampusStream now on Netflix
Krampus is a brilliant fest fright fest about a family who loses their Christmas spirit, only to be terrorised by a demon called Krampus who doesn't like people who don't get into the festive spirit.