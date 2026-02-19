Peaky Blinders: Immortal Man trailer sees Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan team up in gangster's paradise

Cillian Murphy meme devotees, Steven Knight stans, and Peaky Blinders fans everywhere, unite and rejoice for the new Peaky Blinders film has officially released its trailer.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set to pick up in our beloved Birmingham in 1940, amongst the chaos of WWII, bringing Tommy Shelby back crime bustin’ n street fightin’ after his self imposed exile.

According to the official teaser...

Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…

Shelby is enlisted to help the government win the ongoing war by committing an act of treason. Given the last time we saw Shelby he was riding off on a white horse after an apparent change of heart, it feels like the term Immortal Man means he’s set to go through the ringer…

Initially reluctant in his trademark manner, it looks as though Shelby comes around, teaming up with his old gang and revisting old haunts to bring justice – or at least a bit of peace, after, you know, a lot of chaos (that he caused). Basically Peaky Blinders is back with another blinder, in true signature style. But what would you expect from Stephen Knight’s writing and Tom Harper directing?

From the trailer, we see Tommy older and harsher, struggling with the losses caused by his previous actions. All original favourites are back alongside Murphy including Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, and Stephen Graham. Barry Keoghan is also starring as Shelby’s son.

The film is heading to cinemas on 6th March 2026, and landing on Netflix on 20th March, so not too long after if you fancy watching it from the comfort of your own home.

Also, in exciting news for anyone who is just as big a melomaniac as they are cinephile, there is a new soundtrack with five new original recordings from Fontaines D.C., Nicke Cave, Amyl and the Sniffers, Massive Attack and others to accompany the film.





