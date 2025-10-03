The Peaky Blinders are back for two more seasons — with a new generation running the show

The Peaky Blinders are returning to TV with two brand-new series, proving once and for all that you can’t keep a Shelby down, not even with six seasons under their belts, a war behind them, and a film on the way.

Set in 1953, the new chapters will jump ahead to post-war Birmingham, a city clawing its way out of the rubble of the Blitz and straight into the arms of shady dealings and warehouse showdowns.

According to writer and creator Steven Knight, it’s all about “a city rising from the ashes”, and who better to rise with it than the next generation of Shelbys?

With the show focusing on the next generation, we can expect more of Duke, Charles, Karl, and everyone's favourite disgraced cousin, Finn. With Tommy likely to bow out depending on what happens in the upcoming film, there’s a power vacuum just waiting to be filled.

The Shelbys are back in business. | Peaky Blinders - YouTube Watch On

The two new seasons (each six episodes long) are being produced by Kudos and Garrison Drama, and will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, with a Netflix show release globally. Filming will take place at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, aka Peaky Ground Zero. No air date yet, but it’s officially in the works, so get ready for plenty of gangster-y goings on probably by this time next year.

While there’s no word yet on whether Cillian Murphy will return (or whether Tommy survives his Nazi-hunting movie arc), Knight promises that “it will be a hell of a ride.”

Considering he’s also writing the next James Bond film right now (with Denis Villeneuve directing, no less), we’re inclined to believe him. Clearly, he’s got a thing for brooding men with cracking coats and questionable coping strategies.