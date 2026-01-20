Lord of the Rings extended trilogy marathon returns to UK cinemas this weekend after selling out nationwide

If your idea of a perfect Saturday involves second breakfasts, emotional goodbyes and a very long journey to Mount Doom, you’re in luck. After selling out nationwide, Showcase Cinemas has announced extra screenings of its epic 12-hour Lord of the Rings extended edition marathon, taking place this Saturday, 24th January.

The original marathon screenings proved so popular that fans flooded Showcase sites across the UK, committing a full day to Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth trilogy in its most expansive form as the combined runtime gets close to 12 hours. One ticket. Three films. Zero compromise.

The event runs the extended editions of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King back-to-back, offering the definitive version of Tolkien’s world, complete with added scenes, deeper character beats, and even more time spent wandering very slowly through breathtaking landscapes.

It’s a rare chance to experience the trilogy as it was meant to be seen: on the biggest screen possible, surrounded by fellow fans who understand that this is not “too long”, it’s just right.

The Fellowship of the Ring | The Lord of the Rings 4K Ultra HD | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

Showcase has confirmed the newly added marathon screenings will take place nationwide this Saturday, with tickets already on sale and expected to sell out again quickly. Alongside the marathon, selected cinemas will also be showing individual extended edition screenings of each film across January, for those who prefer their Middle-earth in slightly more manageable chunks.

If your local Showcase is already fully booked, it’s worth checking nearby cinemas too. Vue, Cineworld, Odeon and more are also screening the extended editions throughout January, meaning there are plenty of chances to catch at least part of the trilogy on the big screen before the month is out.

Twenty-five years on from The Fellowship of the Ring's first release in cinemas, the pull of Middle-earth has clearly not faded; if anything, it has only grown stronger. And with an all-new Gollum-focussed film set to release in late 2027, expect ring-fever to cast its spell all over again next year.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



