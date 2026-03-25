You can barely open your phone without being hit by some kind of spin-off, adaptation, or reboot news. From Trainspotting: The Musical to a brand new 13 Going On 30, and even The Traitors getting its own play, the announcement of yet another film-turned-show probably won’t be surprising. However, the new Now You See Me stage version, which is heading to London's West End, will be a little different…

Not a play or a musical, the best way to describe it is if a film had a tribute act. Now You See Me Live is a stage adaptation of the hit trilogy, which shows a series of big and increasingly unbelievable illusions. But, you know, without the original cast.

(Image credit: Now You See Me: Live)

Unlike the films, from the show’s debut in Sydney last year, there’s not so much real-life crime fighting or white collar fleecing of sillionaire status audience members, with the Live show honing in on the magic tricks instead. However, the illusions look just as ridiculously implausible and jaw-dropping as on screen, with the added layer of knowing there is no CGI editing trickery to make them happen.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE 2026 - YouTube Watch On

From the sizzle reel teasing the show’s London debut, it seems to consist of a lot of IRL versions of a lot of the illusions in the films, like Henly’s water-tank stunt, the aeroplane switcheroo, which will sound like absolute nonsense if you can’t recall the details of the films.

Plus, it looks like there will be several fresh tricks and stunts in addition to the ones you’ll vaguely remember from the trilogy. According to the logline, it’s an illusion spectacular created with an “explosive mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts, and jaw-dropping spectacles.”

The show will be kicking off on 31st July with a strictly limited five-week run at the London Coliseum. Tickets are set to go on sale on 1st April, although currently there’s no steer on what pricing will be like.

It’s a collaboration between Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, and fully rubber-stamped by Lionsgate.

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