Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are officially reuniting for a new outlaw romance from Benh Zeitlin

Oscar buzz may have waned from the media, but star power remains strong, and two actors who have it in bucketloads are Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. The Irish pair captured hearts and emptied our tear reservoirs in Chloe Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet. Now, they’re back teaming up in a new film.

Oscar-winning Buckley and Oscar-nominated Mescal are reuniting for Hold On To Your Angels, a new film written and directed by fellow Oscar nominee Benh Zeitlin, the talent behind Beasts of the Southern Wild and Wendy.

The film is set on the edge of South Louisiana, and as reported by Deadline, it follows a hell-bound outlaw (Mescal) and ferocious shepherd of lost souls (Buckley) who fall in catastrophic love as their crumbling bayou paradise drags them under. It’s set to blend realism, myth, and magic through the lens of Buckley and Mescal’s unparalleled chemistry. Basically, if you’re looking for your next epic love story, look no further.

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“’Hold On To Your Angels” is the most impossible love story I’ve ever witnessed — an outlaw romance for the end of America, set on the crumbling edge of South Louisiana. I’ve been dreaming of telling it since its hero, Pam Harper, walked into an audition for Beasts of the Southern Wild seventeen years ago. It’s a love letter to an endangered way of life — and a rallying cry for empathy across a fractured planet, said Zeitlin.’’

Plan B, who are producing with Alex Coco, said that Zeitlin is set to be “a writer / director with a vision for the ages.” Coco went on to add that he can “recognise Benh Zeitlin as a filmmaker with that rare gift: the ability to reveal profound beauty and humanity in parts of America that seldom find their way onto the silver screen.”

The film is launching in the Cannes market so hopefully it won’t be too long before we get some kind of update.





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