Richard E Grant and Dominic West set to star in new dark comedy based on one of the biggest financial frauds in history

Saltburn star and all-round wholesome king Richard E Grant is set to star in a new film which promises to be an outrageous new period heist inspired by a true financial scandal.

The Crown’s Dominic West is also co-starring in the adaptation, which is based on Murray Teigh Bloom’s novel The Man Who Stole Portugal. The story behind it was one of the biggest financial frauds of the 20th century and a good old true crime banger. The story follows Alves Reis, a self-made outsider who - determined to give his family a better life - ends up forging his way into the boardrooms of the Bank of Portugal.

The synopsis reads: Alves Reis is a self-made outsider with a genius for turning a closed door into an opportunity. Shut out and underestimated, he’s determined to give his wife Maria and their family the life they deserve and, hustle by hustle, he begins to invent his way upwards. From forged credentials to official contracts, his journey takes him via colonial backwaters all the way to the boardrooms of the Bank of Portugal — until his greatest bluff becomes one of the greatest cons in history.

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A Thousand Blows star James Nelson Joyce is leading the cast as Alves Reis, joined by fellow Stephen Knight alum Emily Fairn, who starred in Netflix’s House of Guinness as Anne Guinness. Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia and Herbert Nordrum, known for starring in Joachim Trier’s romcom The Worst Person In The World, are both confirmed to appear. The film itself is set to be directed by Jawbone filmmaker and BAFTA nominee Thomas Napper.

“Alves Reis is fascinating because he doesn’t set out to destroy the system, he wants a way into it. He wants security, respect, and a future for his family,” said Napper. “That feels very alive now, when so many people feel the odds are stacked against them. What makes the story so thrilling is watching an outsider learn how to open those doors, bluff by bluff, and for a while make the system work for him. It’s outrageous and funny, but it also speaks to something very current: who gets access, who gets shut out, and what people will do to cross that line.”

Added Elliott: “The Man Who Stole Portugal’ gives audiences the thrill of a great heist movie, but with a true story so outrageous you can hardly believe it happened. It’s funny, stylish and full of momentum, with a character at its centre who is impossible not to watch. Thomas has a brilliant instinct for the human story inside the spectacle, and with this cast we think audiences are going to get a film that is hugely entertaining, surprising and has a real edge.”

Production is already underway, spanning across the UK, Portugal, and South Africa, as the story moves from the glitzy surroundings of 1920s Lisbon, through to the elite business-fuelled world of London’s financial district. We don't yet have a release date, but the film will be launched to international buyers in Cannes.

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