The Traitors is heading to London’s West End in a bold new show

The Traitors really deserve some sort of Pride of Britain award for the amount of good it has done to the public’s January morale. Uniting strangers and creating more office small talk than the glory days of X-Factor, and the not-so-glorious-days of Covid and clapping the NHS. Now, it’s heading to the West End.

After Friday’s fabulous final, most have been in a quiet state of mourning and shock, already looking at the next potential celebrity series and guessing contestants to fill the void. However, they might not have to wait too long before a fresh Traitors fix as it’s heading to London’s West End.

The play will tell a new story inspired by the programme’s format, in which a group of faithfuls try to root out the traitors in their ranks and will be staged at a London venue next year – although the location is yet to be confirmed.

The brains behind the conversion are Studio Lambert, which makes the BBC series, and Neal Street Productions, which was co-founded by Hollywood director Sam Mendes. Other titles in its arsenal include big hitters like Hamnet and Call the Midwife.

Studio Lambert Chief Executive Stephen Lambert has said they will: "reimagine the show as a bold and surprising theatrical performance".

According to him, the transformation of the “much-loved” format from screen to stage is a hugely exciting next step, and faithful fans should expect an intense, joyful night out.

Any radio or comedy fans will be thrilled to hear that writing-genius John Finnemore (the brilliant brain behind Cabin Pressure and John Finnemore’s Souvenir Programme) will be penning the play. It will be directed by Olivier Award-winning Rob Hastie – deputy artistic director of London’s National Theatre, and the powerhouse behind shows like Operation Mincemeat.

Currently, there are no plans to include any ex-contestants or have a sneaky Claudia Winkleman cameo, but you never know.





